THE MATING GAME: AN IMPROVISED GAME SHOW THAT'S MORE THAN A GAME is Coming to Synergy Theater

This completely improvised romantic-comedy turns the world into a game show and the lonely people into hapless contestants vying for love.

Feb. 21, 2023  

THE MATING GAME: AN IMPROVISED GAME SHOW THAT'S MORE THAN A GAME is Coming to Synergy Theater Synergy Theater, the folks who brought you Spontaneous Hitchcock and Spontaneous Myth and Magic returns to the Lesher Center for the Arts, at 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, with the world-debut of The Mating Game: The Improvised Game Show that's More than a Game! This completely improvised romantic-comedy turns the world into a game show and the lonely people into hapless contestants vying for love. It plays Thursday, April 13, 2023 through Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 8:15 pm, Thursdays - Saturdays, and 3:15 pm on Sundays.

"The entire show takes place on the set of a game show called The Mating Game," says veteran company member Nikki Vilas. "But it's not a show about a game, it's a show about looking for love. The game show is a metaphor for life and the game, itself, is the search for love and friendship that makes our lives worth living."

Artistic Director Kenn Adams, explains how it works: "Well, there are three eligible contestants, a hopeful bachelor, and a seemingly all-powerful game show host who keeps things moving along and seems to know too much. As the show progresses, we realize that the rounds of play, in which the bachelor questions the contestants, are actually their entire relationships playing out before us, all the way from the first date, through all of the ups and downs, and finally ending with either a breakup or...true love."

"The challenge," says company member Ben Piper, "is playing a scene between two characters in the disguise of game show-style questions and answers."

"As always, the humor is born from the truth of the characters." explains Valerie Regalia, the creator and director of the show. "The characters are truly looking for love and, when it causes them to act ridiculous, it's something that we can all recognize and laugh along with."

Synergy Theater brings The Mating Game! to the Lesher Center for the Arts from April 13, 2023 - April 23, 2023, Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:15 pm and Sundays at 3:15 pm.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHERE:
The Lesher Center for the Arts, George and Sonja Vukasin Theatre
1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

WHEN:
April 13 - April 23, 20023
Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:15 pm and Sundays at 3:15 pm

TICKETS:
$25.00 Buy online at www.lesherartscenter.org or by phone at (925) 943-7469




Photos: Broadways Claybourne Elder Takes The Stage At BROADWAY & VINE Photo
Photos: Broadway's Claybourne Elder Takes The Stage At BROADWAY & VINE
Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee, Claybourne Elder (John Adams on HBO’s The Gilded Age, and most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony Award winning revival of Company) premiered his new solo concert If The Stars Were Mine in Napa Valley on Sunday, February 19, at Broadway and Vine. See photos from the show!
San Francisco State University School Of Theatre & Dance Presents 2023 Fringe Festival Photo
San Francisco State University School Of Theatre & Dance Presents 2023 Fringe Festival Of New Plays, April 4-8, 2023
The San Francisco State University School of Theatre & Dance will present the 2023 Fringe Festival of New Plays; presenting student playwrights and directors coordinated by Jeffrey Lo and Terry Boero as part of the School of Theatre and Dance's Spring 2023 season. The shows will be presented in the black box theatre space, better known as “ The Lab” in the Creative Arts Building, from Tuesday, April 4th to Saturday, April 8th. 
Daniel Harding Appointed As Music Director Of Youth Music Culture The Greater Bay Area Photo
Daniel Harding Appointed As Music Director Of Youth Music Culture The Greater Bay Area
We are thrilled to announce that world-renowned maestro Daniel Harding has been appointed Music Director of Youth Music Culture the Greater Bay Area from 2024 to 2028.
Central Works 33rd Season to Begin with MONDRAGOLA in March Photo
Central Works' 33rd Season to Begin with MONDRAGOLA in March
Central Works 2023 season begins March 18 and runs through November 12, 2023 featuring the 3 new world premieres at the historic Berkeley City Club.

SF Shakespeare Festival Relaunches Touring ProgramSF Shakespeare Festival Relaunches Touring Program
February 18, 2023

After the Spring 2020 tour of Macbeth was abbreviated due to the pandemic, our touring troupe of actors is back on the road with Shakespeare's antic comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream. They bring sets, props, costumes, and music to stage a fun-filled hour-long performance. At the end of the show the cast will stay for a Q&A session with the audience.
Humphry Slocombe Announces Limited Edition PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL FlavorHumphry Slocombe Announces Limited Edition PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL Flavor
February 17, 2023

On a mission to make ice cream less vanilla, Humphry Slocombe— the chef-driven ice creamery known for unexpected flavors—announced the opening of its newest scoop shop at The Pruneyard Shopping Center (1875 South Bascom Ave, Suite 370) in Campbell, CA. To celebrate the opening, Humphry Slocombe has partnered with Broadway San Jose on a limited edition flavor, “Champagne & Strawberries,” inspired by Pretty Woman: The Musical, making its Northern California premiere at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts from March 21–26, 2023.
