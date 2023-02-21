THE MATING GAME: AN IMPROVISED GAME SHOW THAT'S MORE THAN A GAME is Coming to Synergy Theater

Synergy Theater, the folks who brought you Spontaneous Hitchcock and Spontaneous Myth and Magic returns to the Lesher Center for the Arts, at 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, with the world-debut of The Mating Game: The Improvised Game Show that's More than a Game! This completely improvised romantic-comedy turns the world into a game show and the lonely people into hapless contestants vying for love. It plays Thursday, April 13, 2023 through Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 8:15 pm, Thursdays - Saturdays, and 3:15 pm on Sundays.

"The entire show takes place on the set of a game show called The Mating Game," says veteran company member Nikki Vilas. "But it's not a show about a game, it's a show about looking for love. The game show is a metaphor for life and the game, itself, is the search for love and friendship that makes our lives worth living."

Artistic Director Kenn Adams, explains how it works: "Well, there are three eligible contestants, a hopeful bachelor, and a seemingly all-powerful game show host who keeps things moving along and seems to know too much. As the show progresses, we realize that the rounds of play, in which the bachelor questions the contestants, are actually their entire relationships playing out before us, all the way from the first date, through all of the ups and downs, and finally ending with either a breakup or...true love."

"The challenge," says company member Ben Piper, "is playing a scene between two characters in the disguise of game show-style questions and answers."

"As always, the humor is born from the truth of the characters." explains Valerie Regalia, the creator and director of the show. "The characters are truly looking for love and, when it causes them to act ridiculous, it's something that we can all recognize and laugh along with."

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHERE:

The Lesher Center for the Arts, George and Sonja Vukasin Theatre

1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

WHEN:

April 13 - April 23, 20023

Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:15 pm and Sundays at 3:15 pm

TICKETS:

$25.00 Buy online at www.lesherartscenter.org or by phone at (925) 943-7469