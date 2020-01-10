THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE to Open at Bay Area Children's Theatre in February

The classic tale of a magical visit to a land frozen in eternal winter under a powerful witch's spell takes a new twist as Bay Area Children's Theatre presents "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" Saturday, February 1 - Sunday, March 15, at the BACT Berkeley Center, 2055 Center Street, Berkeley, CA 94704, with performances weekends at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4 p.m.

Two actors, a movement ensemble of four dancers, and a larger-than-life puppet as the regal lion Aslan, will create the adventure of four siblings who climb into a closet in a creaky English mansion and push through the musty old coats into a wondrous but dangerous new world.

Inspired by the fantasy novel that is the best known title of C.S. Lewis's The Chronicles of Narnia, this stage adaptation of "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" by Le Clanché du Rand will immerse audiences in the magic of the siblings' experience by using original music to underscore the action, movement and lightning-fast character changes, the clink of steel swords in stage combat, and vivid projections.

"This story speaks about children who have been sent to the English countryside during World War II," said Director Hannah Dworkin. "They have real-life worries, but their adventure in Narnia gives them agency. Despite the trauma they are experiencing, they find that they have the power to change their fate and the fate of the Narnians."

Dworkin's artistic team includes award-winning combat choreographer Dave Maier, composer Dan Mertzlufft, who wrote the music for BACT's recent original production of "Construction Site on Christmas Night," and the creative projection team of Kevin Landesman and Amy O'Hanlon.

The acting team includes Cassie Grilley, who recently played Dragon in BACT's "Where the Mountain Meets the Moon," and Keenan Woodson, a 2018 graduate of the Circus Center's Clown Conservatory.

Show Moves to San Francisco March 21

After completing its Berkeley run, "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" moves to the Children's Creativity Museum Theater, 221 Fourth Street, San Francisco 94103, from March 21 - April 5, with performances weekends at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4 p.m.

"The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" is recommended for ages 5 and up.

TICKETS: $18 - $30

BOX OFFICE: www.bactheatre.org or call (510) 296-4433





