THE GARBOLOGISTS Is Playwrights Foundation Reading Series Final May Rough Reading

Playwrights Foundation's 7th Rough Reading of the season will be The Garbologists by Lindsay Joelle, directed by Jessica Bird Beza on Monday, May 20, 7:30pm, Roble Hall, Stanford University; and Tuesday, May 21, 7:00pm,

The #RoughReadings Series is a monthly series of new works by rising national playwrights. It is in its 12th year thanks to the National Center for New Plays at Stanford University. Come join us to listen to a new work in development, meet the writer, and participate in the creative effort of bringing contemporary theater to life. Like the Playwrights Festival the works are presented by Bay Area professional actors and directors. Two readings are held for each script. The Rough Readings are produced in partnership with National Center for New Plays at Stanford University. All readings are Pay What You Can.

The 42nd Annual Bay Area Playwrights Festival, the premiere festival for new works on the west coast, runs July 19th - 28th returning to the Potrero Stage, 1695 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94107. Over 700 scripts were submitted for this year's festival. The final six talented emerging playwrights from across the country will each have two readings of a new work; presented by the Bay Area's top acting talent. Final playwrights will be announced soon and tickets for the festival will go on sale June 1.

The 7th Rough Reading of the season: May 20 & 21

The Garbologists by Lindsay Joelle, directed by Jessica Bird Beza

THE GARBOLOGISTS: Sanitation workers Danny and Marlowe have nothing in common except a 20-ton garbage truck. They spend their shifts bickering, one-upping each other, and practicing the secret art of "mongo" - hunting for treasure in the trash. But as their lives become increasingly entangled, they're forced to expose the dirt of their past to discover the value of true partnership.

Lindsay Joelle is a New York-based playwright, lyricist, and librettist. Plays include TRAYF (Theater J, Penguin Rep), THE GARBOLOGISTS, A SMALL HISTORY OF AMAL, AGE 7 (Forward Flux/Pratidhwani) and THE PRINCESS OF RIVERSIDE DRIVE (libretto, Vital Theater). She has received an Audible Playwright Commission, EST/Sloan Commission, NNPN collaboration grant with Curious Theatre, Rita Goldberg Award for Graduate Playwriting, Irving Zarkower Award, and has developed work with PlayPenn, The Great Plains Theatre Conference, and the Lark. Member of Nashville Rep's Ingram New Works Lab and the New Georges Jam, alumna of the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop, Columbia University (BA), and Hunter (MFA). www.LindsayJoelle.com

Jessica Bird BEZA is a freelance theatre director and producer based in California. Recently, she was Associate Director on the Tony award winning new musical COME FROM AWAY from its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse to Broadway. She has also directed or assisted at the following theatres: La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe, American Conservatory Theatre, Ford's Theatre, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Mirvish Productions, Playwrights Foundation, San Diego REP, Moving Arts Company, Playwrights Project, New Village Arts, Diversionary Theatre, Cygnet Theatre, SCPA, PLNU, and Mo`olelo Performing Arts Company.

