Symphony San Jose's 21st Season Continues With MIGHTY CELLO in December
Performances are December 3 and 4.
During its 21st Anniversary concert season, Symphony San Jose will feature acclaimed solo artists chosen for their virtuosity and their singular magic on their instrument. Cellist Julian Schwarz, already near-legendary in his early thirties, marks his second appearance in San Jose with one of his favorite works, Lalo's Concerto in D minor. Maestra JoAnn Falletta opens the concert with Turina's infectious Danzas, filled with Spanish rhythms and color; and concludes with Dvorák's masterful, melody-rich Symphony No. 7.
Who: Symphony San Jose presents
What: MIGHTY CELLO
When: Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 8:00pm and Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 2:30pm
Where: The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, downtown San Jose, 95113
THE PROGRAM:
Joaquin Turina: Danzas fantásticas
Edouard Lalo: Cello Concerto
Antonín Dvořák: Symphony No. 7
Soloist: Julian Schwarz, cello. Conductor: JoAnn Falletta.