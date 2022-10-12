Symphony San Jose's 21st Season Continues With MIGHTY CELLO in December

During its 21st Anniversary concert season, Symphony San Jose will feature acclaimed solo artists chosen for their virtuosity and their singular magic on their instrument. Cellist Julian Schwarz, already near-legendary in his early thirties, marks his second appearance in San Jose with one of his favorite works, Lalo's Concerto in D minor. Maestra JoAnn Falletta opens the concert with Turina's infectious Danzas, filled with Spanish rhythms and color; and concludes with Dvorák's masterful, melody-rich Symphony No. 7.

Who: Symphony San Jose presents

What: MIGHTY CELLO

When: Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 8:00pm and Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 2:30pm

Where: The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, downtown San Jose, 95113

THE PROGRAM:

Joaquin Turina: Danzas fantásticas

Edouard Lalo: Cello Concerto

Antonín Dvořák: Symphony No. 7

Soloist: Julian Schwarz, cello. Conductor: JoAnn Falletta.