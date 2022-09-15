Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Symphony San Jose Presents 20th Season Opening: Let The Trumpet Sound

Performances are Saturday, October 1 at 8:00pm and Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:30pm.

Register for San Francisco News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 15, 2022  

Symphony San Jose Presents 20th Season Opening: Let The Trumpet Sound

During its 20th Anniversary concert season, Symphony San Jose will feature acclaimed solo artists chosen for their virtuosity and their singular magic on their instrument. Renowned on six continents, Norwegian soloist Tine Thing Helseth opens the season with Tomasi's formidable Trumpet Concerto performed with her signature lyricism and warmth.

Who: Symphony San Jose presents

What: LET THE TRUMPET SOUND

When: Saturday, October 1 at 8:00pm and Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:30pm

Where: The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, downtown San Jose, 95113

THE PROGRAM:

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin

Henri Tomasi: Trumpet Concerto

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 Rhenish

Soloist: Tine Thing Helseth. Conductor: Andrés Cárdenas.

This will mark the first appearance at Symphony San Jose for the talented soloist and the first appearance for conductor Andrés Cárdenas.

SINGLE TICKET PRICES: $55 - $115

TICKETS: Phone: 408.286.2600 ext. 1

Website: www.symphonysanjose.org Email: jmeyers@symphonysanjose.org


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Symphony San Jose Presents 20th Season Opening: Let The Trumpet SoundSymphony San Jose Presents 20th Season Opening: Let The Trumpet Sound
September 15, 2022

During its 20th Anniversary concert season, Symphony San Jose will feature acclaimed solo artists chosen for their virtuosity and their singular magic on their instrument. Renowned on six continents, Norwegian soloist Tine Thing Helseth opens the season with Tomasi's formidable Trumpet Concerto performed with her signature lyricism and warmth.
Interactive Series Inspired By August Wilson, Rennie Harris, Jazz Greats, And More Come To Pittsburgh This FallInteractive Series Inspired By August Wilson, Rennie Harris, Jazz Greats, And More Come To Pittsburgh This Fall
September 14, 2022

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center (AWAACC) announced today its Fall 2022 season lineup, featuring a broad-range of in-person events and visual arts programming, including the previously announced week of blues and jazz concerts beginning today (September 14) with the Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival and Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival (PIJF) starting on September 16.
Berkeley Repertory Theatre Announces Two Limited-Engagement Special EventsBerkeley Repertory Theatre Announces Two Limited-Engagement Special Events
September 14, 2022

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced two upcoming limited-engagement special events—Emmy Award-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael's latest show, Ari told me I lack focus; and The Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics production of Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski, by Clark Young and Derek Goldman, directed by Derek Goldman, and featuring Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee David Strathairn.
Stephen King's Horror Classic MISERY Announced At Cinnabar TheaterStephen King's Horror Classic MISERY Announced At Cinnabar Theater
September 13, 2022

Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, continues their 50th anniversary season with the thriller drama “Misery”, performing October 14-30th, 2022. 
RAWdance and TJPA's Salesforce Park Present STEP/SONG/STORY: A Sunday Series at Salesforce Rooftop ParkRAWdance and TJPA's Salesforce Park Present STEP/SONG/STORY: A Sunday Series at Salesforce Rooftop Park
September 13, 2022

RAWdance has announced Step/Song/Story: A Sunday Series at TJPA's Salesforce Rooftop Park. Conceived, curated, and choreographed by RAWdance Co-Artistic Director Katerina Wong, Step/Song/Story is a live, collaborative storytelling event bringing together Bay Area dancers, musicians, and text-based/literary artists for a public cross-disciplinary performance.