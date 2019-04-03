Stratford 7th Rough Reading is Don Nguyen's THE SUPREME LEADER

The 7th Rough Reading of the series is the coming of age story of Kim Jong-Un, written by the incredible Don Nguyen. This developmental reading will set the play up for smashing success at its World Premiere at the Dallas Theater Center in Texas in their upcoming season. Directed by Ken Savage



Monday, April 8 at 7:30 PM, Roble Hall, Stanford University, Tuesday, April 9 at 7:00PM, Theater of Yugen (SF)

THE SUPREME LEADER is a coming of age story centered on Kim Jong-Un's early days at an international school in Switzerland. This ninety minute political comedy compares Eastern and Western cultures through the snow globe lens of neutral Switzerland and explores the folly of two clashing cultures as Kim Jong-Un learns what it takes to become the next Supreme Leader of North Korea.

Don Nguyen was born in Saigon, Vietnam, grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, and currently resides in New York City. Don studied theatre at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and served as the Artistic Director of the Shelterbelt Theatre in Omaha from 1999-2003. In addition, Don's work has been developed or produced at The Public Theater, Roundabout Theatre Company, The Flea, and the Ma-Yi Theatre. Don is the recipient of the 2015 GAP Prize from the Aurora Theatre and New York Stage & Film Founder's award and has been a finalist for The O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, The Princess Grace Award, and The Woodward International Playwriting Prize.

The #RoughReadings Series is a monthly series of new works by rising national playwrights. It is in its 12th year thanks to the National Center for New Plays at Stanford University. Come join us to listen to a new work in development, meet the writer, and participate in the creative effort of bringing contemporary theater to life.



