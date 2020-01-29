Smuin to Premiere Fresh Works by Dancers at New Smuin Center for Dance

Smuin Contemporary Ballet christens its new home, the Smuin Center for Dance, with public performances of its Choreography Showcase. Eight Smuin dancers will step into the spotlight as choreographers, utilizing fellow company members to bring their original ideas to life on stage. Audiences will enjoy a first look at ten fresh new

works created by Smuin dancers testing their choreographic wings, performed in Smuin's new studio. This fascinating showcase of never-before-seen pieces will offer a variety of dance styles and unique musical selections. The program will be followed by a Q&A session, during which audience members can discuss the artistic process with the performers and choreographers. Smuin's Choreography Showcase will be presented March 6-8, 2020 at the Smuin Center for Dance, 1830 17th Street, San Francisco. Tickets ($35-$55) and information are available at www.smuinballet.org or by calling (415) 912-1899.



Among the Smuin artists who will be setting new works are: Ben Needham-Wood,

an accomplished choreographer and regional Emmy Award winner; Tessa Barbour,

who this season created a dance for Smuin's annual The Christmas Ballet;

plus Peter Kurta, Cassidy Isaacson, Kaila Feldpausch, and Maggie Carey. Also

on the bill are works by Smuin artists Ian Buchanan and Brennan Wall, who

will be premiering their first-ever choreographic pieces. The pieces will

range from a pas de deux, to trios, to a large group dance of 12.

WHEN:

7:30pm, Friday, March 6



2:00pm & 7:30pm, Saturday, March 7



2:00pm, Sunday, March 8



WHERE:

The Smuin Center for Dance

1830 17th Street (at De Haro), San Francisco



TICKETS:

Tickets ($35-$55) and information available at smuinballet.org

or by calling (415) 912-1899.

Photo Credit: Chris Hardy





