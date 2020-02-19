Smuin Features World-Renowned Osnel Delgado and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

Smuin Contemporary Ballet's groundbreaking spring program will introduce the Bay Area to internationally renowned Cuban choreographer Osnel Delgado, with a thrilling World Premiere that combines flawless contemporary dance with Afro-Cuban and Latin social dances, creating a piece truly unique to Smuin. Co-founder and Artistic Director of Havana's Malpaso Dance Company, an Associate Company of Joyce Theater Productions, Delgado's movement offers up passion, intricate musicality, and an exploration of relationships that transcend borders. Also on the program, back by popular demand, is Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Requiem for a Rose, a captivating ballet set to one of Schubert's most romantic adagios. Lopez Ochoa, introduced to the Bay Area by Smuin in 2017, was inspired by her reflection on the meaning of true love and fleeting romance in creating this sublime work, which the San Francisco Classical Voice declared "perfection!" Rounding out the bill is Symphony of Psalms, Michael Smuin's spiritually evocative piece set to the dramatic Stravinsky score of the same name.

SAN FRANCISCO: April 24-May 2, 2020

Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA

700 Howard Street (at Third)

(415) 912-1899 or www.smuinballet.org

Tickets ($25-$82)

WALNUT CREEK: May 15-16, 2020

Lesher Center for the Arts

1601 Civic Drive (at Locust), Walnut Creek

(925) 943-7469 or www.smuinballet.org

Tickets ($25-$79)

MOUNTAIN VIEW: May 21-24, 2020

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts

500 Castro Street (at Mercy), Mountain View

(650) 903-6000 or www.smuinballet.org

Tickets ($25-$77)

CARMEL: June 5-6, 2020

Sunset Center

San Carlos Street (between 8th and 10th), Carmel

(831) 620-2048 or www.smuinballet.org

Tickets ($58-$77)





