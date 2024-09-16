SjDANCEco To Open Season With ELEVATE This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 22nd Season of sjDANCEco opens with their Annual Fall Performance, ELEVATE, featuring cutting-edge choreography by Bay Area and international choreographers that ignite passion, imagination and push boundaries in the world of contemporary and classic modern dance. Their long-standing partnership with the San José Chamber Orchestra marries dance and music for an experience that will elevate one's spirit. "This is sjDANCEco's 22nd year in nurturing the creative spirit of professional dance artists and to inspire diverse audiences to discover dance," said Artistic Director Maria Basile. "Through consistent excellence in curating this performance, sjDANCEco strives to instill a lasting appreciation for world class dance."

NOTE: This program is the first that Maria Basile will serve as sole Artistic Director of the company. After twenty years as the founder and artistic director of sjDANCEco, Gary Master retired last year and passed the reins to, then co-artistic director, Basile. Gary and Maria had worked together since the company's inception when they were both part of Limón West Dance Project.

THE ARTISTS:

sjDANCEco

Artistic Director: Maria Basile

San José Chamber Orchestra

Barbara Day Turner: Music Director

Jaco Wong: Conductor

CHOREOGRAPHERS: Nhan Ho, Natasha Adorlee, Hsiang Hsiu Lin, Fred Mathews, and Maria Basile

THE PROGRAM:

Nhan Ho:

Onus explores the intense emotional and physical journey that defines an artist's path. This work delves into the experience of relentless pressure—moments when the weight of expectations, rejection, and perseverance converge, threatening to overwhelm. Yet, within that struggle lies the power of release, a cathartic explosion that transforms hardship into creative force.

Inspired by the challenges faced within the dance community and the pursuit of artistic growth, "Onus" embodies the battle to push boundaries and move forward despite seemingly insurmountable obstacles. It reflects the raw energy of persistence and the powerful emotions that arise when one is driven to the brink but chooses to rise and release. This work is a testament to the unyielding spirit every artist carries, a celebration of the resilience required to transform pressure into art.

Original music by Michael Wall created for Nhan's choreography.

Natasha Adorlee:

Meraki is a contemporary dance piece that explores self-perception through human interactions; It reveals the reflections we project and what others see within us. Using lighting to create dynamic reflections and refractions on stage, the piece asks us to contemplate how these perceptions shape our connections and sense of impact in the world.

Music by Oliver Davis: Dance Concerto movement 2, Fiddlelicks movement 2, Clarity

Additional music: Algo Contigo by Chico Navarro Vocalist Rita Payés

Cantos de Pilon, No 2: Venezuelan folksong Vocalist Soledad Bravo

Hsiang Hsiu Lin:

Rising III - This World Premiere is about the harsh and deep emotional conflicting feelings experienced in the wake of the pandemic and how there is now hope at the end of this difficult journey.

Music by Ezio Bosso from Road Signs Variations

Fred Mathews:

Solaris is about harnessing the sun's energy to bring about the movement in the dance. The methodical unfolding brings interesting and unexpected interactions with non-metered improvisational music.

Music by Richard Cameron-Wolfe created specifically for Fred Matthews and in this presentation combines recorded prepared piano intertwined with live string improvisation.

Maria Basile

Hologram (excerpt) Tango

This duet is about relating to another person with passion and sensitivity. It displays moments of feistiness, playfulness and deep connection with their partner. This is one of the four main characteristics that a person often experiences in a lifetime.

Music: Toccata and Tango by Mona Lyn Resse.

Maria Basile

Facets is a solo performed by dancer Danielle Noda that is basen on a collection of some of the choreographer's favorite movements and impressions from a life-time career as a dancer. It is set on a young dancer who is just beginning her career and displays how her natural way of moving influences the movement of the choreographer to create something new.

Music: J.S. Bach: BWV 853 - Prelude in E Flat Minor (excerpt).

Pianist Michael Touchi

sjDANCEco is a year-round contemporary dance company based in San Jose, California that produces world premieres by its core and guest choreographers, and presents the very best of Contemporary and Classic Modern Dance and Masterpieces of the American Modern Dance Repertory. The company has also participated in International Dance Festivals in New York and Taipei and produces a FREE Spring Festival each year celebrating National Dance Week. sjDANCEco ignites the spirit of dance.

