Photos: Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS at Berkeley Rep

The production features Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner Jimmy Smits and acclaimed actress — and real-life partner — Wanda De Jesús,

You can now get a first look at brand-new production photos from Arthur Miller’s seminal work of American drama, All My Sons, performing at Berkeley Rep’s Roda Theatre now through Sunday, March 29, 2026.

The American dream comes at a price. But who truly pays for it? Arthur Miller's searing indictment of moral compromise erupts with new urgency in this groundbreaking production. When a father makes a fateful decision to preserve his family's hard-won success, the aftershocks ripple far beyond his home and community.

Featuring Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner Jimmy Smits and acclaimed actress — and real-life partner — Wanda De Jesús, Berkeley Rep Associate Artistic Director David Mendizábal (Mexodus) brings a bold new perspective to this American classic through a lens of race, ethnicity, and class — maintaining the original text while sharpening its themes of justice and inequity. This powerful revival reveals a tragedy where the pursuit of prosperity collides with the reality of who America was built to serve.

Photo credit: Kevin Berne 

Photos: Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS at Berkeley Rep Image
Osiezhe Gboligi-John Gregory Bramah, Alejandro Hernandez, and Golden Globe and Jimmy Smits

Jimmy Smits and Alejandro Hernandez
Jimmy Smits and Alejandro Hernandez

Wanda De Jesús and Mayaa Boateng
Wanda De Jesús and Mayaa Boateng

Mayaa Boateng and Alejandro Hernandez
Mayaa Boateng and Alejandro Hernandez

Alejandro Hernandez and Mayaa Boateng
Alejandro Hernandez and Mayaa Boateng

Jimmy Smits and Alejandro Hernandez
Jimmy Smits and Alejandro Hernandez

Elissa Beth Stebbins and Mayaa Boateng
Elissa Beth Stebbins and Mayaa Boateng

Mayaa Boateng and Brandon Gill
Mayaa Boateng and Brandon Gill

Mayaa Boateng, Wanda De Jesús, and Brandon Gill
Mayaa Boateng, Wanda De Jesús, and Brandon Gill

Brandon Gill, Wanda De Jesús, Alejandro Hernandez, and Mayaa Boateng
Brandon Gill, Wanda De Jesús, Alejandro Hernandez, and Mayaa Boateng

Brandon Gill, Alejandro Hernandez, and Jimmy Smitts
Brandon Gill, Alejandro Hernandez, and Jimmy Smitts

Mayaa Boateng, Brandon Gill, and Alejandro Hernandez
Mayaa Boateng, Brandon Gill, and Alejandro Hernandez

Wanda De Jesús and Alejandro Hernandez
Wanda De Jesús and Alejandro Hernandez

Jimmy Smits
Jimmy Smits

Jimmy Smits
Jimmy Smits

Wanda De Jesús
Wanda De Jesús

Wanda De Jesús and Jimmy Smits
Wanda De Jesús and Jimmy Smits

Jimmy Smits and Wanda De Jesús
Jimmy Smits and Wanda De Jesús




