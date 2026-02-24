Photos: Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS at Berkeley Rep

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at brand-new production photos from Arthur Miller’s seminal work of American drama, All My Sons, performing at Berkeley Rep’s Roda Theatre now through Sunday, March 29, 2026.

The American dream comes at a price. But who truly pays for it? Arthur Miller's searing indictment of moral compromise erupts with new urgency in this groundbreaking production. When a father makes a fateful decision to preserve his family's hard-won success, the aftershocks ripple far beyond his home and community.

Featuring Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner Jimmy Smits and acclaimed actress — and real-life partner — Wanda De Jesús, Berkeley Rep Associate Artistic Director David Mendizábal (Mexodus) brings a bold new perspective to this American classic through a lens of race, ethnicity, and class — maintaining the original text while sharpening its themes of justice and inequity. This powerful revival reveals a tragedy where the pursuit of prosperity collides with the reality of who America was built to serve.

Photo credit: Kevin Berne