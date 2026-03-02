AIRPLANE! LIVE WITH JULIE HAGERTY AND ROBERT HAYS is Coming to the Curran Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedy classic Airplane! is cleared for takeoff once again with a special big-screen screening, followed by a live Q&A with stars Julie Hagerty (flight attendant “Elaine Dickinson”) and Robert Hays (reluctant pilot “Ted Striker”). This one-night event crash lands at ATG San Francisco’s Curran Theatre on Friday, June 19 at 7:30 PM, giving comedy fans the chance to experience this iconic film as it was meant to be seen – on the big screen, 46 years after its original release. Tickets for Airplane! Live are on sale beginning Friday, March 6 at 10 AM.



Known for its rapid-fire jokes, hilarious slapstick, and unforgettable cast, Airplane! is widely regarded as one of the greatest comedies ever made.

After the screening of the film, Hagerty and Hays will take the stage for a live, moderated Q&A. They’ll share behind-the-scenes stories, creative insights, and personal memories from the making of the film – offering fans an inside look into the creation of this legendary comedy.

Audiences will experience Airplane! like never before and hear directly from those who brought it to life.

A limited number of “First Class” VIP Meet and Greet tickets will be available to add on to tickets and include a professionally shot photo with Julie Hagerty and Robert Hays and a tour poster autographed by the pair.