Silicon Valley Gay Men's Chorus to Present TOGETHER: A Queer Concert Extravaganza

'Tis the season for Silicon Valley Gay Men's Chorus' queer concert extravaganza, TOGETHER, taking place December 8-10, 2023, at Campbell United Methodist Church (Campbell, CA).

Paired with SVGMC twists and spins on holiday mainstays, TOGETHER will include songs performed in Hebrew and Spanish, and feature various arrangements to make your spirits bright. And what queer choir's holiday repertoire would be complete without Broadway music? To satisfy that musical itch, this year's program will feature "Sparklejollytwinklejingely," from the Broadway musical Elf, and "The Chanukah Song (We Are Lights)," by renowned Broadway composer Stephen Schwartz. SVGMC is also proud to present a world premiere piece, commissioned by SVGMC, by African American composer Reginal S. Wright that highlights kinship and community.

"Our holiday program was designed as a vocal representation of our diverse community of singers," says SVGMC Board President Kevin Brownstein. "From a traditional childhood Spanish-language Christmas song, to music celebrating Hannukah. And of course, there are many more songs in between, including a 30-second version of 'Merry Christmas,' a piece about fruitcakes, and secular repertoire symbolic of the season."

No matter your gender, sexual orientation, nationality, or religious and spiritual beliefs, all are welcome to come together with Silicon Valley Gay Men's Chorus for a joyous and fun concert.

Season subscriptions that save you 20% and include a ticket to this concert (TOGETHER), and next year's spring (QUEENS) and summer (RIOT!) productions are currently available. For more information about season subscriptions and to purchase tickets for TOGETHER, visit Click Here.

ABOUT SILICON VALLEY GAY MEN'S CHORUS

Founded in 1983, SVGMC sang its first, full-length performance on June 16, 1984, as part of San Jose's Gay Pride Celebration. SVGMC's mission is to inspire and unite the diverse LGBTQIA2+ community and its allies through musical excellence and pride.