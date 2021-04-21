Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ShowPlace ICON Theatre in Mountain View Will Reopen Friday

The movie theater is selling tickets in advance for “Mortal Kombat” and “Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train” as well as for a telecast of UFC 261.

Apr. 21, 2021  
ShowPlace ICON Theatre in Mountain View is set to reopen its doors Friday, Los Altos Town Crier reports.

For now, the movie theater is selling tickets in advance for "Mortal Kombat" and "Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train" as well as for a telecast of UFC 261.

Jim Nowicki, marketing director for Kerasotes ShowPlace Theatres LLC, said tickets for more titles will go on sale soon.

The cinema is offering a Welcome Back promotion, with tickets as low as $7, and all food and drinks, excluding alcohol, are 20% off.

Safety measures in place include cleaning high-contact surfaces such as kiosks, countertops, railings and door handles every 30 minutes, as well as deep cleaning of all auditoriums and high-traffic areas each night. Patrons will be required to exit auditoriums by row, and showtimes have been staggered.

"We don't want large groups congregating in our lobby, hallways or bathroom," said Nowicki.

For now, only simplified concession options are being offered, and communal food and condiments are not available. Popcorn, candy, soda and many specialty items are not for sale, and no self-service is permitted. As local, state and CDC mandates change, more items will return.

The theater's capacity is limited to 50% or 200 people, whichever is less.

For more information, visit showplaceicon.com.

Read more on Los Altos Town Crier.


