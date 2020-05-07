San Francisco Opera's Department Of Diversity, Equity And Community Launches New Online Offerings This Month

San Francisco Opera's Department of Diversity, Equity and Community (DEC) now offers new online programming for families, adults and educators at sfopera.com.

Family Fun Fridays, lyric videos of original, student-created operas, launches on the DEC YouTube Channel starting May 8. Opera Aficionado, a new weekly lecture series beginning on May 10, invites people who are passionate about opera to interact with music experts on various themes. On May 22, DEC's live interactive First Act Virtual Family Workshop will focus on Mozart's The Magic Flute. And for Bay Area educators, six Opera in an Hour Movies with educator materials are now available to stream at no charge.

Family Fun Fridays, lyric videos of original student-created operas on the SF Opera DEC YouTube channel, launches on Friday, May 8. Developed as part of DEC's Opera ARIA (Arts Resources in Action) Program, these videos showcase original songs and compositions by student creators. Frequently based on a specific text, the subject matter covers a broad range of socially and historically relevant themes, ranging from immigration to environment and figures throughout history. These videos prompt critical thinking and are accompanied by curated discussion questions. Updated periodically, lyric videos are available to the public on SF Opera's DEC YouTube Channel: youtube.com/user/sfoeducation.

The weekly Opera Aficionado lecture series for knowledgeable opera fans begins on Sunday, May 10 at 1pm PT and continues through June 21. The one-hour, live interactive conversations are hosted by San Francisco Opera's pre-opera talk speakers, including Laura Prichard, Dr. Clifford (Kip) Cranna and Robert Hartwell. A cultural theme will be explored each month:

May: Take a deep dive into operas inspired by China and Asian culture as part of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

June: Learn about LGBTQ+ opera characters, conductors and composers in honor of Pride Month

July: Explore the wide range of emotions in opera

Learn and dialogue with fellow opera lovers and experts around the world. Each lecture is $20 and holds a maximum capacity of 20 attendees. For more information and to sign up, visit sfopera.com/aficionado.

On Friday, May 22 at 2pm PT, the Department of Diversity, Equity and Community hosts a First Act Virtual Workshop on the story of Mozart's The Magic Flute. The live, interactive workshop will feature storytelling, singing, dancing and creative activities with the guidance of the San Francisco Opera Teaching Artists. Due to the personalized, interactive nature of the workshop, attendance is limited to 20 households. This one-hour workshop is for families with children in grades K-3.

Ticket price per household is $15. For tickets and more information, visit sfopera.com/magic-flute. A limited number of discounted tickets are available for families in need. Contact Clara Choi at cchoi@sfopera.com or (415) 565-3274 for questions.





