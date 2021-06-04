San Francisco Opera's BRAVO! Club Explores Opera In PianoFight's 8-BIT WORLD, June 10

Experience opera in PianoFight's virtual 8-bit world with San Francisco Opera's BRAVO! Club on Thursday, June 10 at 6 pm. Customize your avatar and step into the digital event space of PianoFight, the community-driven, live and local indie arts venue that has transformed into an online venue during the pandemic.

8-Bit Opera welcomes everyone to enter into a retro arcade game setting to meet and video chat with guests; make new opera friends; view San Francisco Opera digital content including recent releases from the In Song video portrait series and Odes to Joy from the San Francisco Opera Adler Fellows; make specialty cocktails live with PianoFight's bartender; and enjoy live piano music. Plus, meet and chat with the Adler Fellows on one of PianoFight's virtual stages.

Tickets for San Francisco Opera BRAVO! Club's 8-Bit Opera evening are $10 per computer in use and available via Eventbrite.

San Francisco Opera's BRAVO! Club is a membership program of vibrant Bay Area young professionals that aims to share opera with new audiences and build future opera lovers and supporters through exclusive social opportunities, educational events and ticket offers. Memberships start at $75. Learn more about BRAVO! Club on our website and Instagram.