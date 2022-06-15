San Francisco Opera Celebrates Pride Month with PRIDE NIGHT AT THE OPERA and More

After a three-year absence due to the pandemic, San Francisco Opera's Pride festivities return this month beginning on Saturday, June 18 with Pride Night at the Opera.

The following weekend, the Company will join with other local arts institutions to march in the 52nd Pride Parade on Sunday, June 26. The Company celebrates and honors our LGBTQ+ artists, staff, audience and community, and the city's connection to opera.

PRIDE NIGHT AT THE OPERA-SATURDAY, JUNE 18

With the exterior of the War Memorial Opera House glowing in rainbow colors, San Francisco Opera's Pride Night at the Opera on June 18 offers attendees a pairing of the Company's new production of Mozart's Don Giovanni with a Pride party following the performance on the Dress Circle level of the War Memorial Opera House. Activities include a lip-sync competition, Best Pride Look prize, selfie stations, dancing and handcrafted beverages from Global Gourmet. All June 18 Don Giovanni ticketholders are invited to join in the fun with special guest host Donna Sachet from San Francisco Bay Times.

SAN FRANCISCO PRIDE PARADE-SUNDAY, JUNE 26

On June 26, San Francisco Opera takes part in the 52nd San Francisco Pride Parade, one of the oldest celebrations of LGBTQ+ identity in the world. This year, San Francisco Opera and other local arts groups, including SFJAZZ, San Francisco Ballet, San Francisco Symphony, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, New Conservatory Theatre Center and San Francisco Opera Guild, join forces to march with Pride. The June 26 parade begins at 10:30 a.m. on Market Street (beginning at the Embarcadero and culminating in Civic Center) with more than 100,000 spectators expected.

For more information about the 52nd San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration, visit sfpride.org.