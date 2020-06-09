San Francisco Girls Chorus Presents Virtual Festival
San Francisco Classical Voice has reported that the San Francisco Girls Chorus is presenting a Virtual Festival, being streamed during June on their website.
Read the full story HERE.
SFGC is offering the following weekly events:
Dido and Aeneas, coproduction with Voices of Music
Saturday, June 13 at noon PDT
Songs from the Archipelago includes a performance preview of a scene from Tomorrow's Memories, an SFGC-commissioned choral-opera by Matthew Welch
Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m. PDT
Music with Changing Parts, with Philip Glass and his Ensemble
Friday, June 26 at 7 a.m. PDT [with a 10 a.m. East Coast release]
SFGC Artistic Director Valérie Sainte-Agathe shared:
"Although we cannot perform live together, we can still share our passion for music and preserve our sense of community,"
Visit their website for more information:
https://www.sfgirlschorus.org/
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs