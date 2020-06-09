San Francisco Girls Chorus Presents Virtual Festival

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

San Francisco Classical Voice has reported that the San Francisco Girls Chorus is presenting a Virtual Festival, being streamed during June on their website.

SFGC is offering the following weekly events:

Dido and Aeneas, coproduction with Voices of Music

Saturday, June 13 at noon PDT

Songs from the Archipelago includes a performance preview of a scene from Tomorrow's Memories, an SFGC-commissioned choral-opera by Matthew Welch

Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m. PDT

Music with Changing Parts, with Philip Glass and his Ensemble

Friday, June 26 at 7 a.m. PDT [with a 10 a.m. East Coast release]

SFGC Artistic Director Valérie Sainte-Agathe shared:

"Although we cannot perform live together, we can still share our passion for music and preserve our sense of community,"

Visit their website for more information:

https://www.sfgirlschorus.org/

