SWIPE RIGHT Will Return To Un-Scripted Theater Company For Fifth Year

Just in time for Valentine's Day, here comes the five-year anniversary run of audience favorite Swipe Right from the Un-Scripted Theater Company brings you an evening of improvised romance and laughter wit, fresh from a national tour of festivals including SF Sketchfest, the Improvaganza Hawaii Festival, Chicago's Dramatic Improv Festival, and the upcoming New York Musical Improv Festival.

Swipe Right is a completely improvised one-hour show about the craziness of online dating and the search for love in San Francisco. This show is perfect for anything from a Valentine's rendezvous to a bachelorette party, from a unique first date to a 50th wedding anniversary: full of laughs, romance, and a cast of characters you could only find in the City by the Bay.

"I'm thrilled to bring Swipe back for a fifth year," notes director Melissa Holman-Kursky, a 20-year veteran of improv theaters in San Francisco, Boston, and New York. "I think one of the reasons this show has remained popular is that it's ultimately so optimistic about human nature."

She continues, "We tell these hilarious, sometimes off-the-wall stories about a massive number of characters (seriously - there are often 50+ characters introduced per show), but at their core, they're all about people wanting to find love. Or a connection, anyway. Audiences love how inclusive our storytelling is; we seek to show real diversity in gender, gender expression, and sexual identity in our characters and onstage world, in order to reflect the actual dating world!"

Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 8-29, 2020

Performances at 8:00 and 9:30 pm

General Admission: $15

Students & Seniors: $10

Performance Location

Un-Scripted Theater Company

533 Sutter Street, Second Floor, San Francisco, CA 94102

(at Powell Street, above Union Square)

Tickets on sale now at www.un-scripted.com





