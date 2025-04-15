SWAN LAKE to be Presented at New Ballet in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Ballet will present Swan Lake, May 17 and 18 at the Hammer Theatre Center. Swan Lake is the most beloved of classical ballets.

Featuring Tchaikovsky's iconic score performed live by the New Ballet Orchestra, a lake of glittering swans, a noble prince and a streamlined production with a running length of about two hours, this exciting production captures the magic of ballet's most romantic love story.

Full length shows will be accompanied by a live orchestra, conducted by Thomas Shoebotham.

Select Premium Tickets in the Orchestra or Parterre section provide a unique experience including access to the Hammer Theatre Center's exclusive lounge before the show and at intermission, with treats and beverages for all ages, as well as photo opportunities with dancers in costume.

