STARS 2000 and Performing Academy present "MAMMA MIA!" at Diablo Valley College Performing Arts Center from July 19 - August 4, 2019.

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship filled with non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers. A mother, a daughter, three possible dads, and a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Reserve your tickets for "MAMMA MIA!" by calling Brown Paper Tickets (800) 838-3006 or visit our website at www.stars2000.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the door. Ticket prices range from $18 to $24 with special pricing for groups. For additional information, call (925) 324-7359.





