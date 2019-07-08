STARS 2000 and Performing Academy Present MAMMA MIA!

Jul. 8, 2019  

STARS 2000 and Performing Academy Present MAMMA MIA!

STARS 2000 and Performing Academy present "MAMMA MIA!" at Diablo Valley College Performing Arts Center from July 19 - August 4, 2019.

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship filled with non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers. A mother, a daughter, three possible dads, and a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Reserve your tickets for "MAMMA MIA!" by calling Brown Paper Tickets (800) 838-3006 or visit our website at www.stars2000.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the door. Ticket prices range from $18 to $24 with special pricing for groups. For additional information, call (925) 324-7359.



