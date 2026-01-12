SPAMALOT is Coming to BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Monty Python's Spamalot—the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy—will perform a limited engagement at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre.



Spamalot, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three including Best Musical.



Following its critically acclaimed 2023 Broadway revival at the St. James Theatre, Spamalot now launches its North American tour. Under the direction and choreography of Josh Rhodes, the production was praised for its inventive staging, design, and exceptional performances, reaffirming the enduring appeal of Monty Python's distinctly British wit and comedic brilliance. The Broadway revival now brings its celebrated production to audiences across the country. The tour will travel to more than 30 cities in its first year including Cleveland; Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Las Vegas; San Francisco; Seattle; Denver; Atlanta; Dallas; New Orleans; St. Louis; Houston; Ft. Worth; Charlotte; Schenectady; St. Paul, Greenville; Rochester; Milwaukee; Hartford and Costa Mesa.



The cast includes Major Attaway (Aladdin) as King Arthur, Sean Bell (Harmony) as Sir Robin, Chris Collins-Pisano (Forbidden Broadway) as Sir Lancelot, Ellis C. Dawson III (Hamilton) as Sir Bedevere, Leo Roberts (Les Misérables) as Sir Galahad, Amanda Robles as The Lady of the Lake, Blake Segal (Mary Poppins) as Patsy and Steven Telsey (The Book Of Mormon) as The Historian/Prince Herbert.



The cast also includes Lindsay Lee Alhady, Delaney Benson, Jack Brewer, Connor Coughlin, L'ogan J'ones, Graham Keen, Claire Kennard, Ben Lanham, Nathaniel Mahone, Maddie Mossner, Emilie Renier, Mark Tran Russ and Meridien Terrell.



The creative team includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada & Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson and music supervision by John Bell. Jonathan Gorst is the Musical Director/Conductor. The team also includes Melissa Chacón (Production Stage Manager), Anna K. Rains (Stage Manager) and Dani Berman (Asst. Stage Manager), James Neal (Company Manager) and Abi Steinberg (Asst. Company Manager). Derek Kolluri is the Associate Director, and Michael Fatica is the Associate Choreographer. Casting is by Geoff Josselson, CSA and RCI Theatricals serves as General Manager.



Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre: from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake. SPAMALOT features well-known songs including “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theater canon