SIGNAL FLOW Concert Will Take Place as Part of the 2021-22 Mills Music Now Concert Series Season

The Signal Flow Concert on March 12, 2022, 7pm-10pm is the annual celebration of experimental sound, image, and movement at Mills College. Signal Flow is a student-run festival of live electronic music and multimedia performance showcasing the research and praxis of the MFA/MA music graduates at Mills College.

This FREE 2022 Signal Flow Concert features performances by this year's graduates: Adam Troy, Angie Edwards, Jefferson Doyle, Krishna Jhaveri, and Stan Summy.

Signal Flow 2022 celebrates the individual accomplishments of its graduating music students and also the collective history and spirit of the Center for Contemporary Music (CCM). For over 50 years, The Center for Contemporary Music (CCM) has been a collaborative hub of innovation and experimentation in electroacoustics, performance, media, and sound art. The CCM was established in 1966 after The San Francisco Tape Music Center moved to Mills College.

Information www.signal-flow.org

FREE Tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/268793196687