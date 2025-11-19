SFJAZZ Unveils December 2025 Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SFJAZZ will present a wide-ranging December lineup that will feature holiday-themed performances, returning audience favorites, and new artistic collaborations across Miner Auditorium and the Joe Henderson Lab.

Running from December 1 through 31, the programming will include concerts, listening events, and special seasonal tributes. Tickets for all performances are currently available through SFJAZZ.

The month will begin with a Listening Party featuring vocalist Lisa Fischer in conversation with SFJAZZ CEO Gabrielle Armand on December 3. Fischer will also join the Orrin Evans Trio for four evenings exploring the classic Philly soul sound in Miner Auditorium from December 4 to 7. Additional early-month offerings will include the Mason Razavi Organ Quartet on December 6 and the Jacky Terrasson Trio on December 7 in the Joe Henderson Lab.

From December 8 to 14, Ben Folds will return to Miner Auditorium for two performances focused on material from his 2024 holiday album. The Realtime Collective will appear in the Joe Henderson Lab on December 11, followed by Anat Cohen’s two-night engagement in Miner Auditorium that will bring together several of her longstanding collaborators. Later in the week, Sachal Vasandani will perform in the Joe Henderson Lab, while Spanish Harlem Orchestra and violinist Mads Tolling will present holiday-season programs across both venues.

The December 15–21 period will include The Klezmatics’ return for a Festival of Light program on December 15 in Miner Auditorium. Arturo Sandoval will present two performances of holiday selections on December 18 and 19, followed by George Cole and his orchestra’s multi-day engagement dedicated to Nat King Cole’s The Magic of Christmas. Miner Auditorium will also host Cyrus Chestnut’s A Charlie Brown Christmas on December 20 and Adam Shulman’s trio tribute on December 21. The Marcus Shelby New Orchestra will conclude the week with a performance of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s Nutcracker Suite.

Programming from December 22 to 29 will feature Terence Blanchard’s UpSwing double bill with Sasha Berliner and Michael Mayo on December 27 in Miner Auditorium. Benny Green will present a solo program on December 28, offering a selection of straight-ahead jazz repertoire.

The month will conclude with two New Year’s Eve concerts by The Dirty Dozen Brass Band on December 31 at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. in Miner Auditorium. These performances will feature complimentary sparkling wine, a balloon drop at the late show, and countdown celebrations marking the arrival of 2026.