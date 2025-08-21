SFJAZZ Expands 2025/26 Season With Madeleine Peyroux and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SFJAZZ has expanded its 2025/26 Season with three newly added performances, including additional concerts by vocalist Madeleine Peyroux (Tuesday, February 24) and composer-percussionist Stewart Copeland (Saturday, April 11), as well as a brand-new concert by guitarist Bill Frisell (Saturday, March 7). Tickets for these added performances will go on sale to the general public at noon on Wednesday, August 27 at sfjazz.org.

MADELEINE PEYROUX

Tuesday, February 24, 7:30 PM ***ADDED PERFORMANCE***

Wednesday, February 25, 7:30 PM

Miner Auditorium



The beloved Georgia-born, Paris-raised jazz vocalist and songwriter Madeleine Peyroux returns for her first SFJAZZ appearances in 15 years, taking the stage at Miner Auditorium with songs from her newest Just One Recording album, Let’s Walk.



In 1996, the then-23-year-old singer and acoustic guitarist released her strange and beautiful album Dreamland which surrounded her voice – an evocative instrument that seemingly channels another era – with some of jazz’s leading improvisers. Her ramshackle repertoire ranged from Bessie Smith blues to Edith Piaf chanson, with some Patsy Cline twang, Fats Waller sass, and bluesy originals thrown into the mix. Dreamland ended up selling nearly a quarter million copies, a shocking feat for a jazz session, and boosting her profile to that of a major star whose music freely crosses boundaries of genre and audience.



Over the subsequent years, Peyroux has gone from strength to strength, recording eight increasingly accomplished albums mixing dreamlike originals with carefully chosen covers, accompanied by collaborators Larry Klein, k.d. lang, Walter Becker, Meshell Ndegeocello, Marc Ribot, and Allen Toussaint.



With each subsequent release, Peyroux has displayed a deepening mastery and maturity as a songwriter, delivering deeply emotional songs that offer a glimpse into her mysterious, timeless world.

***NEW SHOW***

BILL FRISELL’S 75TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Bill Frisell Trio featuring Luke Bergman, Tim Angulo with special guests Ambrose Akinmusire, Petra Haden, Eyvind Kang, Hank Roberts & Jenny Scheinman

Saturday, March 7, 8 PM

Herbst Theatre



For this exclusive all-star celebration of his 75th birthday, guitar master Bill Frisell returns to Herbst Theatre joined by his current trio along with a remarkable lineup of past and present collaborators including trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire, vocalist Petra Haden, violist Eyvind Kang, cellist Hank Roberts, and violinist Jenny Scheinman.

A singular stylist and influential artist widely considered one of the “big three” guitarists in jazz (along with John Scofield and Pat Metheny), Frisell is a GRAMMY-winning musician and composer who served as one the SFJAZZ Center’s first five Resident Artistic Directors in 2013-14. A veteran of over 40 albums as a leader with a staggering history of collaborations with artists including Joe Lovano, Elvis Costello, John Zorn, Lee Konitz, Dave Douglas, and Norah Jones, Frisell is among the most versatile and prolific musicians of the modern age.

On this very special night, Frisell and his trio with multi-string specialist Luke Bergman and drummer Timothy Angulo welcome a sublime range of guests.

Singer Haden and longtime collaborator Roberts were part of Frisell’s remarkable 2019 Blue Note debut, Harmony, while violist Kang has maintained a 30-year partnership with Frisell going back to his seminal 1996 Nonesuch release Quartet.

Scheinman has lent her lyrical musicality to Frisell’s work since the turn of the 21st century, and Akinmusire enlisted Frisell for his GRAMMY-nominated 2024 trio album Owl Song.



Stewart Copeland: POLICE DERANGED FOR ORCHESTRA

Thursday, April 9, 2026, 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 11, 2026, 7:30 PM ***ADDED PERFORMANCE***

Miner Auditorium

Stewart Copeland’s Police Deranged for Orchestra is a high energy orchestral evening celebrating the work of legendary rock star and composer Stewart Copeland and focuses on his career in music that has spanned over four decades.

Copeland is a unique figure in world music: renowned as the founder of The Police, a band that became a defining force in rock music from the ‘80s through to the present day.

In addition to being one of the most influential musicians of the modern age, he is also a seasoned and prolific composer in opera, ballet and orchestral music as well as extensive soundtrack work for film and television.

This concert will be an evening bursting with The Police’s biggest hits including ‘Roxanne’, ‘Don’t Stand To Close To Me’ and ‘Message in a Bottle’.

In Copeland’s words: “Delving into the multi-tracks of our original recordings and live performances revealed lost guitar solos, bass lines, and vocal improvisations that were just too cool to leave in obscurity… this discovery is what brings us to this performance: Sting’s songs, Andy’s inventions, and my impunity; all on the page for a wild ride with orchestra and unique musicians from around the world.”

With Copeland himself on drums, three singers, a guest guitarist, and an orchestra, this night in Miner Auditorium will be a unique and unforgettable concert experience.