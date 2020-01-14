SFCM Welcomes Martin West and The Berkeley Symphony

The San Francisco Conservatory of Music welcomes Martin West and the Berkeley Symphony on Saturday, January 18, for a free concert at SFCM showcasing three SFCM competition winners: composer Collin Whitfield '16, soprano Bryana Marrero '19, and violist Chuxuejie Zhang '19/'21.

The performance features the world premiere of Eclipse by composer Collin Whitfield, winner of SFCM's 2019 Highsmith Competition; Berg's Sieben fruhe Lieder (Seven Early Songs) with soprano Bryana Marrero, winner of SFCM's 2019 Voice Concerto Competition; and Bartók's Viola Concerto featuring violist Chuxuejie Zhang, winner of SFCM's 2019 Viola Concerto Competition.

Saturday, January 18, at 7:30 PM in SFCM's Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- Conductor Martin West and the Berkeley Symphony come to the San Francisco Conservatory of Music's Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall on Saturday, January 18, at 7:30 PM for a free concert showcasing three talented current and former SFCM students.

The concert opens with the world premiere of SFCM composition alumna Collin Whitfield's Eclipse, which won SFCM's 2019 Highsmith Competition. Whitfield was inspired by the solar eclipse that took place on August 21, 2017, the first total solar eclipse visible across the whole contiguous United States since 1918.

Soprano Bryana Marrero, the winner of SFCM's 2019 Voice Concerto Competition, then takes the stage, performing Berg's Sieben fruhe Lieder (Seven Early Songs) with the orchestra. The program closes with Bartók's Viola Concerto featuring violist Chuxuejie Zhang '19/'21, winner of SFCM's 2019 Viola Concerto Competition.

A number of SFCM musicians will perform side-by-side with the Berkeley Symphony for this performance.

Tickets: boxoffice@sfcm.edu / 415-503-6275 / sfcm.edu/performances





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You