SF Ballet Announces Details Of Next@90, A New Works Festival Featuring Nine World Premieres

San Francisco Ballet (SF Ballet) has released details of next@90, the new works festival opening the Company's 90th anniversary repertory season and running from January 20 to February 11, 2023 at the War Memorial Opera House in San Francisco. Curated by former SF Ballet Artistic Director Helgi Tomasson and in collaboration with incoming Artistic Director Tamara Rojo, next@90 follows 2018's Unbound: A Festival of New Works in exemplifying a spirit of innovation with nine world premieres by choreographers both familiar and new to the Company, including Robert Garland, Jamar Roberts, Danielle Rowe, Val Caniparoli, Bridget Breiner, Yuka Oishi, Claudia Schreier, Nicolas Blanc, and Yuri Possokhov. The Grammy-Award winning San Francisco Ballet Orchestra under Music Director Martin West will play live for each next@90 ballet, set to scores that span centuries of composition, including festival commissions.

Single tickets to SF Ballet's 2023 Season are on sale today, starting at $29. Following Nutcracker (December 8-27) and the next@90 festival, SF Ballet will present Tomasson's Giselle (February 24-March 5); The Colors of Dance featuring Tomasson's 7 for Eight, Myles Thatcher's COLORFORMS, and Forsythe's Blake Works I (March 14-19); Christopher Wheeldon's Cinderella (March 31-April 8); and will close with Helgi Tomasson's Romeo & Juliet (April 21-30).

next@90 is made possible by Presenting Sponsors Jim and Cecilia Herbert and Anonymous; Major Sponsors Yurie and Carl Pascarella; and Sponsors David Kaplan and Glenn Ostergaard, John and Amy Palmer, and David H. Spencer.