Review: SALLY AND TOM at Marin Theatre

Back in 2017, Marin Theatre Company staged Thomas Bradshaw’s historical fiction Thomas and Sally to a firestorm of criticism, with critics damning the production for its hypersexualized view of Sally Hemings and downplaying her position as Thomas Jefferson’s slave. Now Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner Suzan-Lori Parks re-examines that relationship set in a fictional theater company’s rehearsal for their interpretation of a play titled “The Pursuit of Happiness.” The play within a play staging by Marin Theatre Artistic Director Lance Gardner is a triumph in every aspect -exploring the tensions of artistic creativity experienced by the struggling company as well as evenly balancing the story of Sally and Jefferson’s affair.

Adam KuveNiemann (Jefferson) and Emily Newsome (Sally).

The doubled plot follows Luce (Emily Newsome), a Black playwright struggling to finish her play without alienating her producer or the audience. A former writer of “angry political theatre that no one sees,” she must choose between harsh truths and palatable theatre. Her partner Mike (Adam KuveNiemann) directs and the two spar constantly while also playing their contentious roles as Sally and Thomas.

Michael Phillis (Cooper) and Adam KuveNiemann (Jefferson)

The Pursuit of Happiness is set in 1790 Monticello where Jefferson is in deep financial troubles, often leasing his six hundred slaves for cash, breaking up families. In a fiery act one closing speech, Jefferson speaks directly to the audience brazenly daring us to either hate or love him. Ownership is everything he says, slaves are invisible objects, property to be dealt with. Is this man, who wrote the Declaration of Independence, a hypocrite, or a victim of his own time?

Rosie Hallett (Patsy), Adam KuveNiemann (Jefferson), and Nicole Apostol Bruno (Polly).

Sally gets her own chance to write her story with a second act speech. With no real choices as a slave, she did benefit from her relationship and bore Jefferson seven children. She repeats the phrase “forgiving is not forgetting, but it let’s go of the pain.” Her story is complicated, a love/hate relationship that defies categorization. Luce meanwhile is pregnant with Mike, who has cheated with his old girlfriend to get money to finish the production. She chooses freedom, something Sally never achieved.

Emily Newsome (Luce/Sally) and Adam KuveNiemann (Mike/Jefferson).

Park’s script shines and Gardner’s direction is a joy to watch. elevates the show merging past and present seamlessly. Locals Emily Newsome (Luce/Sally) and Adam KuveNiemann (Mike/Thomas) lead a stellar cast of newcomers making their Marin Theatre debut: Asia Nicole Jackson as Mary Hemmings, Sally’s sister, Titus VanHook as Kwame/James Hemings, Kenneth Ray as Devon/Nathan, Mary’s husband, and Michael Phillis making his Marin Theatre debut as Geoff, an actor who plays the role of Captain Cooper and other characters and creates the sets and costumes for The Pursuit of Happiness. Phillis, a gifted comic actor, is a star in the making. Returning to Marin Theatre is Nicole Apostol Bruno as Scout/Polly Jeffereson, and Rosie Hallett as Ginger/Patsy Jefferson.

Adam KuveNiemann (Jefferson) and Titus VanHook (James)

Sally and Tom is of course a fictional dramatization and we’re allowed to make our own decision on the culpability of Jefferson. It stirs up the themes of racism and our continuing struggle for equality. Park’s intentions are clear- the history of slavery cannot be erased, romanticized, nor forgotten. This time Marin Theatre’s gotten a chance at redemption and make’s the most of it.

Sally & Tom continues through November 23rd. For tickets go to marintheatre.org or by calling 415-388-5208.

Photo credits: David Allen

