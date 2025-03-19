Review: NOBODY LOVES YOU, A MUSICAL at American Conservatory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon directs this revival of Itamar Moses and Gaby Alter’s 2013 musical satire of reality TV dating shows, adding a -749-2228uhoo few more songs and fleshing out the character of Jenny to a starring role. The result is a smash hit – refreshing, witty, thoughtful, and very funny. In a world of social media reality, Nobody Loves You focuses a laser eye on what we create about ourselves, how we use that to connect to others, and everyone’s main goal – finding love.

A.J. Holmes stars as Jeff, an egghead philosophy teacher obsessed with ‘authenticity.’ After a breakup with his girlfriend, he decides to become a contestant on her favorite dating show to win her back. When she’s a no-show, Jeff decides to expose the show’s fraudulent nature, but hits a brick wall of indifference. His dogged pronouncements that “you can’t perform and connect” resonate with the audience and he becomes an unwitting TV star (“You’re Incredibly Real”).

Scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West’s set is another standout, taking us onto the soundstage with cast, grips, and crew. We, the audience, become intimate with the show and its motley collection of contestants. A brilliant ensemble cast brings to life the desperate, the true believers and the confused love seekers. Megan (Molly Hager) is a sex bomb blonde lush, Samantha ((Ana Yi Puig) is too intense despite claiming to be ‘laid back,’ Dominic (John-Michael Lyles) is a not too bright home boi and Christian (Seth Hanson) is a Jesus freak shy boy. Lyles has a dual role as Evan, a gay reality obessed fan and roommate of Jenny.

Seth Hanson (Christian) and Molly Hager (Megan).

Byron (Jason Veasey) has a ball playing the plastic Host, while Ashley D. Kelley counters his smarm with brutal efficiency as the show’s producer. Jenny (Kuhoo Verma), Nina’s assistant is just as cynical about finding love on a reality show as Jeff and they bond (“So Much to Hate”). The score is spot on with songs like “Nobody Loves You,” “Love in An Act,” and “Love Triangle.” Steph Paul’s choreography and Sarita Fellows’ costumes add to the fun.

Nobody Loves You takes the satire of shows like The Bachelor a step farther – it examines the cynicism about finding love in our overcomplicated world of oversaturation. Jeff and Jenny may be forced to perform but ultimately find connection through all the mire and maybe that’s a good message to take away from this delightful musical.

Nobody Loves You: A Musical continues through March 30th. Tickets available at actsf.org/NLY or by calling 415- -749-2228.

Photo credits: Kevin Berne

