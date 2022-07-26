Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: DREAM HOU$E at Shotgun Players

A disturbing and emotional rollercoaster bolstered by three commanding lead performances.

Jul. 26, 2022  

I must admit I'm a sucker for home repair, renovation, or sales shows. I know they're heavily edited and far removed from reality, but it's a guilty pleasure. Eliana Pipes' Dream Hou$e has created a dark dramedy that satirizes the dream peddlers while examining the reality of the contestants. The result is a disturbing and emotional rollercoaster bolstered by three commanding lead performances.

Latina sisters Julia (Linda Maria Girón) and Patricia (Elena Estér) get the opportunity of a lifetime - an opportunity to remodel and sell their historic family home on a popular realty TV show called "Flip It and List It". But as my grandma always used to say, "beware of what you wish for". The process, led by the smarmy host Tess (Libby Oberlin), quickly evolves into a dark examination of gentrification, greed, opportunity, and family bonds.

The two sisters couldn't be further apart. Julia, a social studies teacher, is pregnant and alone. She's all about culture, legacy, and family memories. Patricia, an accountant, is practical, and a resentful caretaker. Paricia embraces the remodel with its hopes for a huge payday and believes money brings dignity. When Tess and the TV crew move in and begin the remodel, the fireworks start.

Elena Ester (Patricia) and Linda Maria Giron (Tess)

Director Karina Gutiérrez employs an interesting technique of stopping time when the two sisters need a sidebar to argue over their differing views on retaining the home as is, Julias abandonment of the family when their mother was dying, and Patricia's obsession with taking the money and running. The production crew slowly dismantles Carlos Aceve's set, removing memories and artifacts collected over 100 years of family ownership. The TV show interviews, which themselves turn darker and darker, are projected on a large overhead screen by Lighting Designer/ Video Designer Claudio Silva.

In a truly malevolent performance, Tess gets into the psyches of the two sisters, focusing on their deeply held motivations and destroying them. Julia's reliance on family history is called into question in a sad, vicious debunking of her long-held beliefs. With Patricia, she turns into a temptress, offering to buy her bracelet, her dress, then wickedly, her teeth and skin. Both are left devastated.

Review: DREAM HOU$E at Shotgun Players
Elena Ester (Patricia), Libby Oberlin (Tess) and Linda Maria Giron (Julia)

Girón and Estér get into the skin of their characters and give fine performances. Tess' character is the easiest to satire. We've all seen enough of these TV characters from tele-evangelists, to Oprahs, to Jerry Springer. The sisters are much more complicated and represent a reasonable dichotomy. There's much to chew on in Pipe's script - the loss of history, but the opportunity of new beginnings. The script could use some editing to whittle some time off the stated 90 minutes. Dream Hou$e brings up some important issues for minority populations who have some difficult choices.

Dream Hou$e runs through August 14th, 2022. Tickets available at shotgunplayers.org or call (510)-755-8162.

Photo credit: Robbie Sweeney





From This Author - Steve Murray

Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a variety... (read more about this author)


Review: FOLLIES at SF Playhouse
July 21, 2022

What did our critic think of FOLLIES at SF Playhouse? Director Bill English and his troupe of collaborators have waited three long years to present San Francisco's first fully staged, professional production of James Goldman and Stephen Sondheim's seven-time Tony Award winning musical.
Review: NAN AND THE LOWER BODY at Lucie Stern Theatre
July 18, 2022

What did our critic think of NAN AND THE LOWER BODY at Lucie Stern Theatre? A crowd favorite at the 2019 New Works Festival, Jessica Dickey's very personal homage to her grandmother, an early pioneer in female reproductive rights, couldn't have its World Premiere at a more opportune time with SCOTUS tampering with Roe v Wade. With great humor and touching pathos, the story of Nan Day and her work with groundbreaking Pap Smear developer Dr. George Papanicolaou (aka Dr. Pap) springs to life with vivid detail and fine acting.
Review: SANCTUARY CITY at Berkeley Repertory
July 17, 2022

What did our critic think of SANCTUARY CITY at Berkeley Repertory? 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living) paints a bleak, gritty and totally authentic portrayal of the effects of immigration inequalities on two young Dreamers fighting to establish a life for themselves in Berkeley Rep's new production of Sanctuary City. Fresh off a critically hailed run in NYC, Sanctuary City is set in 2006, a tense time post 9/11 when America war on terrorism had tragic effects on illegal aliens trapped in a web of inaction, helplessness, and fear.
Review: COME FROM AWAY at San Jose Center For The Perfoming Arts
July 14, 2022

What did our critic think of COME FROM AWAY at San Jose Center For The Perfoming Arts? Without a single showtune you'll be humming long after, this national touring production of Come From Away is moving, triumphant, engaging and endearing. Too bad this stunningly staged run is so surprisingly short. The remarkable assembled cast, each performing multiple roles, bring to life the anxious airline passengers grounded by 9/11 and the townspeople of Gander, Newfoundland who magnanimously come to their aid.
BWW Review: DANA H. at Berkeley Repertory
June 10, 2022

What did our critic think of DANA H. at Berkeley Repertory?