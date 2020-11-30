Remote Theater Postpones Anthony Clarvoe's Play, THE ART OF SACRIFICE

Remote Theater announces with regret that due to the pandemic spike and other medical issues Anthony Clarvoe's play THE ART OF SACRIFICE is postponed from December 12.

"I look forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can get started in earnest on making the art. When we do, this production will in itself have quite a story to tell of challenges overcome.".playwright Anthony Clarvoe.The production was to be directed by Desdemona Chiang, with a cast that featured Lauren English and Susi Damilano with original music by Paul Dresher. "We are so excited to bring Anthony's powerful work to the world at the earliest opportunity," remarks Remote Theater Associate Artist Tanya Shaffer

Since May 2020, when Remote Theater produced a virtually staged reading of Naomi Wallace's Obie-Award Winning ONE FLEA SPARE, and in September with Tanya Shaffer's play MANATEE ON MARS it has experimented with a medium that combines cinematic acting values with the excitement of live theater. It has also commissioned original musical scores to enhance the experience of virtual theater so that it sits in a new category of theatrical storytelling. https://remote.theater

The Art of Sacrifice

"When I started writing The Art of Sacrifice, I thought it would be about brilliance and chess. Then it seemed to be about the cost of addiction, even to something beautiful. It turned out to be about the terror of raising a child in a winner-take-all country." remarks playwright Anthony Clarvoe. "The thrill of the play was writing a parent and child with ruthless ferocity, no limits and no filters, who share a dream and do not know how to let go."

"Remote Theater is committed to bringing new plays to global audiences -- some which have never experienced theater before -- with the most accomplished and emerging theater artists." Artistic Director and Founder Giovanni Rodriguez states "We are dedicated to shining the spotlight on women. With our production of ART OF SACRIFICE, we continue that journey.

An American chess master returns home for a defining emotional match with her challenging and unpredictable mother, who years ago coached her to success. A taut, true, and ultimately forgiving play about the negotiations we all make as parents and children, this intricate drama beautifully delineates the complexity within the strict boundaries of a chessboard or a family.

