Regional Premiere Of Musical SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Announced At TheatreWorks

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present the Regional Premiere of the musical Sense and Sensibility.

This sensational work features book, music, and lyrics by Paul Gordon, whose musicals include the World Premiere Pride and Prejudice, which broke TheatreWorks box office records in 2019, was streamed by 160,000 viewers in 14 countries worldwide on its April 2020 virtual debut, and is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Gordon also penned TheatreWorks favorites Jane Austen's EMMA and Daddy Long Legs, as well as the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Jane Eyre. Based on the Jane Austen novel, Sense and Sensibility follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood through their change in fortune after their father's untimely death and ensuing romantic trials, events that test and affirm the bonds of sisterhood. While Elinor is prudent in matters of life and love, not revealing her heart's true desire, Marianne is wildly impulsive, falling head-over-heels for a dashing but unscrupulous suitor.

The charming musical's World Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater was called "nothing less than sublime" by Chicago Daily Herald and "a beguiling show that bursts with wit and heart" by Chicago Sun-Times. TheatreWorks Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley returns to helm Sense and Sensibility.

For information or to order tickets visit theatreworks.org or call (877)-662-8978.