Photos: STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW at San Francisco Playhouse

Starting Here, Starting Now is a thrilling and touching musical revue using the songs of Richard Maltby, Jr., and David Shire (Big, Baby, Closer Than Ever) now playing at San Francisco Playhouse.

In only 24 songs, Starting Here, Starting Now offers a tender-tough inventory of love and the lonesome lack thereof. Made for each other, the wry lyrics of Richard Maltby, Jr., combined with David Shire's buoyant music, forge a fast-moving, ingratiating look at how love can go right, wrong or nowhere. Using songs from their various early musicals (produced or otherwise), this bold, extroverted journey takes a winsome cast of four through the maze of modern relationships with its heart firmly on its sleeve. As with all of Maltby and Shire's work, each song is an impeccably crafted story - original, engaging, bursting with character and showcasing the versatility and charisma of its performer.

