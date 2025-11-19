Photos: Jessica Huang’s MOTHER OF EXILES At Berkeley Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brand-new production photos have been released for the world premiere of Jessica Huang’s Mother of Exiles, now performing at Berkeley Repertory Theatre through Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Set across more than 150 years, Mother of Exiles opens in 1898 on Angel Island, where a pregnant Eddie Loi faces deportation under increasingly restrictive American immigration policies. A century later, her great-grandson Braulio, working for the Miami border patrol, unintentionally summons her spirit, prompting a collision between past and present. By 2063, their descendants confront worsening climate conditions and embark on a dangerous ocean crossing in search of safety.

Huang’s triptych traces one family’s path through detention, displacement, and diaspora. The play blends historical storytelling with supernatural encounters, depicting generations shaped by the laws, landscapes, and pressures of their eras. Moments of humor intersect with accounts of survival, resulting in a portrait of identity, inheritance, and endurance across time.