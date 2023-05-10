Photos: Inside Rehearsals for Sam Pinkleton-Directed THE WIZARD OF OZ at American Conservatory Theater

The production runs June 1-25, 2023.

Get a first look inside rehearsals for The Wizard of Oz, performing at American Conservatory Theater June 1-25, 2023. Check out the photos below!

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton (world premiere of Soft Power and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 on Broadway) and featuring scenic design and costumes by Tony Award winner David Zinn (Funny Girl and Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway; Edward Albee's Seascape at A.C.T.), the production features a cast of San Francisco Bay Area favorites!

Do you remember the first time you saw L. Frank Baum's classic tale come to life? The sweeping music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, the beloved characters, and the enthralling journey of a young girl from a grayscale Kansas prairie to a world filled with color, danger, and magic. For decades this enchanting classic musical has been part of some of the best moments of our lives. When you enter the Toni Rembe Theater to experience The Wizard of Oz, you'll connect with rekindled memories-as well as the spark of unexpected surprises and twists!

Photo credit: Bekah Lynn Photography

Sam Pinkleton, Katrina Lauren McGraw, Cathleen Riddley, and Danny Scheie

Sam Pinkleton (right) with Cathleen Riddley, Danny Scheie, Chanel Tilghman, and Darryl V. Jones

Sam Pinkleton, Chanel Tilghman, and Ada Westfall

Chanel Tilghman, Cathleen Riddley, Darryl V. Jones

Sam Pinkleton

Scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn

Scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn

Scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn

Scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn




