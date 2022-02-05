Photos: Inside Look at the World Premiere of THE KIND ONES at Magic Theatre

Magic Theatre (Sean San José, Artistic Director and Kevin Nelson, Managing Director) is staging the World Premiere of Miranda Rose Hall's THE KIND ONES. Directed by Lisa Peterson, THE KIND ONES runs now through February 20, 2022 at Magic Theatre's Fort Mason location (Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., Building D, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94123). Single tickets range from $20 - $70 and are on sale now at MagicTheatre.org. Tickets are also available as part of a 2022 Season Pass (still available for a limited time). Pictures from the world premiere of the show are below!