Photos: First Look at A STRANGE LOOP at American Conservatory Theater

All new photos have been released from Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award–winning acclaimed musical, A Strange Loop, making its West Coast premiere at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater (415 Geary St., San Francisco) now through Sunday, May 12, 2024.



Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize–winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Direct from Broadway and the West End to San Francisco, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all!