Photos: First Look PIAF! THE SHOW Starring French Sensation Nathalie Lermitte At Herbst Theatre

With more than 600 performances in over 50 countries, and a million tickets sold, PIAF! The Show is the biggest French success in the world since 2015!
PIAF! The Show, starring French sensation Nathalie Lermitte and conceived & directed by Gil Marsalla comes to Herbst Theatre (401 Van Ness Ave. San Francisco 94102). See photos from the show below.
Conceived and directed by Gil Marsalla, PIAF! The Show is unanimously considered by Edith Piaf's close friends, such as Ginou Richer, Edith Piaf's private secretary, Germaine Ricord, her friend, and above all Charles Dumont and Charles Aznavour, as: "...the most beautiful tribute ever produced on Edith Piaf's career..."
In 2017, the ultimate consecration, Piaf! Le Spectacle was sold out at Carnegie Hall in New York and at the Olympia in Paris with the exceptional participation of Mr. Charles Dumont.
In two 45 minute parts, PIAF! The Show tells the story of the career of the singer EDITH PIAF through her unforgettable songs in an original scenography with projections of images of Edith Piaf previously unpublished. Ms. Lermitte channels PIAF and infuses her own style - backed by four outstanding musicians: Philippe Villa (piano); Frederic Viale (accordian); Benoît Pierron (percussions, xylophone); and Gilliard Lopez (double bass).
