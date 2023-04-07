Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere A DISTINCT SOCIETY At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

A Distinct Society will be presented April 5-30, 2023 at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts.

Apr. 07, 2023  

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley stages the World Premiere of A Distinct Society, presented in association with Pioneer Theatre Company.

In this moving play by Kareem Fahmy, a quiet library that straddles the United States and Canada becomes the battlefield for border control. As an Iranian family separated by the Muslim travel ban seeks refuge within its doors, the library's occupants grapple with the power of the law versus the powers of the heart.

An audience favorite from the 2021 TheatreWorks New Works Festival Online, TheatreWorks Artistic Associate and Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli will direct this drama celebrating the human spirit during crises that divide.

A Distinct Society will be presented April 5-30, 2023 (press opening: April 8) at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro Street, Mountain View. For tickets (starting at $30) and more information the public may visit Click Here or call (877)-662-8978.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere A DISTINCT SOCIETY At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Vaneh Assadourian, James Rana

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere A DISTINCT SOCIETY At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Kenny Scott, Carrie Paff

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere A DISTINCT SOCIETY At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Carrie Paff, James Rana, Daniel Allitt

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere A DISTINCT SOCIETY At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Daniel Allitt, Vaneh Assadourian

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere A DISTINCT SOCIETY At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Carrie Paff, Kenny Scott

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere A DISTINCT SOCIETY At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Daniel Allitt, Kenny Scott

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere A DISTINCT SOCIETY At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Carrie Paff, Vaneh Assadourian

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere A DISTINCT SOCIETY At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Kenny Scott, James Rana Carrie Paff, Daniel Allitt




Town Hall Announces CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY As Final Production Of The 2022-2023 Seas Photo
Town Hall Announces CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY As Final Production Of The 2022-2023 Season
Town Hall Theatre presents Lynn Nottage's Crumbs from the Table of Joy, a story of family, womanhood, and growing up amidst the social and political changes of the 1950's. When Ernestine's mother dies, she moves with her father and sister from Pensacola, Florida to Brooklyn, New York. There, she faces the many possibilities of her future that were no more than dreams back in Florida, and she discovers what type of life she wants to live. 
Photos: First Look at the Company of GRAND HORIZONS at San Jose Stage Company Photo
Photos: First Look at the Company of GRAND HORIZONS at San Jose Stage Company
Get a first look at Grand Horizons at San Jose Stage Company.
THE RAPE OF LUCRETIA to be Presented by Merola Opera Program This Summer Photo
THE RAPE OF LUCRETIA to be Presented by Merola Opera Program This Summer
Merola Opera Program will continue its 2023 season with a fully staged production of Benjamin Britten’s The Rape of Lucretia, approached through a current lens.
San Francisco Operas THE OPERA IN YOU: Season Finale Showcase Comes to The Green Room This Photo
San Francisco Opera's THE OPERA IN YOU: Season Finale Showcase Comes to The Green Room This Month
San Francisco Opera's free storytelling workshop series, The Opera in You, a new program offered during the Company's current Centennial Season, culminates with a free public storytelling event, The Opera in You: Season Finale Showcase, on Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. at the Green Room in the Veterans Building.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at the Company of GRAND HORIZONS at San Jose Stage CompanyPhotos: First Look at the Company of GRAND HORIZONS at San Jose Stage Company
April 7, 2023

Get a first look at Grand Horizons at San Jose Stage Company.
San Francisco Opera's THE OPERA IN YOU: Season Finale Showcase Comes to The Green Room This MonthSan Francisco Opera's THE OPERA IN YOU: Season Finale Showcase Comes to The Green Room This Month
April 7, 2023

San Francisco Opera's free storytelling workshop series, The Opera in You, a new program offered during the Company's current Centennial Season, culminates with a free public storytelling event, The Opera in You: Season Finale Showcase, on Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. at the Green Room in the Veterans Building.
Ragazzi Boys Chorus to Perform CREATED FOR JOY! in Spring ConcertRagazzi Boys Chorus to Perform CREATED FOR JOY! in Spring Concert
April 6, 2023

Ragazzi Boys Chorus will present the jubilant spring concert Created for Joy! at their concert this spring.
ARTS IN AMERICA to be Presented by Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services ProjectARTS IN AMERICA to be Presented by Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project
April 6, 2023

Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project will present a live, in-person, presentation of ARTS IN AMERICA.
PWC Presents TO BURST TO BLOOMPWC Presents TO BURST TO BLOOM
April 6, 2023

The Peninsula Women's Chorus has announced its spring 2023 concert series, To Burst to Bloom, which the group will perform live on May 6th at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Palo Alto and on May 13 at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Palo Alto.
share
close sound sound