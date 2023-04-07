Photos: First Look At The World Premiere A DISTINCT SOCIETY At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley stages the World Premiere of A Distinct Society, presented in association with Pioneer Theatre Company.

In this moving play by Kareem Fahmy, a quiet library that straddles the United States and Canada becomes the battlefield for border control. As an Iranian family separated by the Muslim travel ban seeks refuge within its doors, the library's occupants grapple with the power of the law versus the powers of the heart.

An audience favorite from the 2021 TheatreWorks New Works Festival Online, TheatreWorks Artistic Associate and Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli will direct this drama celebrating the human spirit during crises that divide.

A Distinct Society will be presented April 5-30, 2023 (press opening: April 8) at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro Street, Mountain View. For tickets (starting at $30) and more information the public may visit Click Here or call (877)-662-8978.