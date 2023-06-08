Photos: First Look At Ray Of Light Theatre's SPRING AWAKENING

Ray of Light Theatre’s production of the Tony Award-winning rock musical, SPRING AWAKENING opens tonight in San Francisco. Performances begin June 8th at the Victoria Theatre and run for one weekend only, through Sunday, June 11th.

Becky Alex (Little Shop of Horrors, Peter and the Starcatcher) and Seth Hanson (Newsies, Putnam County Spelling Bee) lead the cast as Wendla and Melchior with Matt Herrero (Gravity: A New(tonian) Musical) as Moritz, Maia Campbell (Fun Home, Matilda) as Martha, Kimi Galang Villegas (Thoroughly Modern Millie, American Idiot) as Ilse, and Zachary Isen (Kinky Boots, Rocky Horror Show) as Hanschen. Joining them are Ryan Vásquez (Ernst), Ted Sclavos (Georg), Hailey Mogul (Anna), Lili Argüello (Thea), Kyle Laplana (Otto), Kira Findling (Ensemble), and Dylan Crump (Ensemble). Jessica Coker and Andy Collins portray all of the adult characters.

SPRING AWAKENING is directed by Eliza Leoni, choreographed by Jill Jacobs, music directed by Ben Prince with vocal direction by Jad Bernardo, scenic design and technical direction by Matt Owens, lighting design by Weili Shi, costume design by Shane Ray, fight/intimacy direction by Zoe Swenson-Graham, and sound design by Sharon Boggs.

Adapted from the play by Frank Wedekind, SPRING AWAKENING is the winner of 8 Tony Awards, including Best Musical - told by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater through "The most gorgeous Broadway score this decade" (Entertainment Weekly) - SPRING AWAKENING explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with poignancy and passion you will never forget. The landmark musical SPRING AWAKENING is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock & roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years. Join this group of late 19th century German students on their passage, as they navigate teenage self-discovery and coming of age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion in the daring, remarkable SPRING AWAKENING.

More information and tickets can be found at Click Here