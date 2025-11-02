Photos: BEETHOVEN & FALLA Concert at San Francisco Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One week after she conducted the opening of San Francisco Opera’s new production of Wagner’s Parsifal, Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim led the San Francisco Opera Orchestra and mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack in a one-night-only concert of music by Manuel de Falla and Ludwig van Beethoven on Saturday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the War Memorial Opera House.

The evening began with Manuel de Falla’s set of songs inspired by different parts of his home country of Spain, Siete Canciones Populares Españolas, with Daniela Mack as soloist and an arrangement of the second orchestral suite from the composer’s ballet El Sombrero de Tres Picos (The Three-Cornered Hat) (1917). After intermission, the orchestra performs Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, which premiered in 1808.

"The San Francisco Opera Orchestra and I customarily work together in the orchestra pit, but these musicians, due to their vast experience, can also command the stage," said Kim. "In our fall concert, the Orchestra will do just that in Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. We will also perform music by Manuel de Falla who across national and language barriers absorbed Beethoven’s influence, even citing the famous ‘fate’ motif from the Fifth Symphony in his ballet. Falla’s lovely song cycle will feature the beautiful voice of Daniela Mack." Check out photos of the performance here! Photo credit: Matthew Washburn/San Francisco Opera

Daniela Mack, Eun Sun Kim, and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra

Daniela Mack, Eun Sun Kim, and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra

Eun Sun Kim and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra

Eun Sun Kim and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra

Eun Sun Kim and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra

Eun Sun Kim and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra

Eun Sun Kim and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra