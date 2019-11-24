Photo Flash: First Look at THE TALE OF DESPEREAUX at Berkeley Rep
Berkeley Repertory Theatre today announced the full cast and creative team for PigPen Theatre Co's The Tale of Despereaux: A New Musical. Coming off a successful run at The Old Globe in San Diego, where it had its world premiere, The Tale of Despereaux, with book, lyrics, and music by PigPen Theatre Co. and directed by Marc Bruni and PigPen Theatre Co., will begin previews at Berkeley Rep on Thursday, November 21, 2019 and run through Sunday, January 5, 2020. Press night will be on Monday, November 25, 2019. Tickets are on sale now at www.berkeleyrep.org or 510 647-2949.
A musical adventure awaits you this holiday season when the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. brings its inventive and imaginative retelling of the beloved, Newbery Medal-winning modern fable to Berkeley Rep. The courageous Despereaux, shunned by his community for his love of stories and humans, shows a forlorn kingdom that even the smallest voice can change the world - and that it only takes a little light to reveal the truth.
An indie folk band that creates dazzling works of theatre, PigPen infuses this tale of bravery, forgiveness, and redemption with their masterful music, stunning stage effects, and witty performances. PigPen's The Tale of Despereaux is a spellbinding musical treat that resonates with adults and children alike.
Photo Credit: Kevin Berne/Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Front row (l to r) John Rapson (Roscuro), Betsy Morgan (Queen Rosemary), Ryan Melia (Librarian), Dorcas Leung (Despereaux), and Yasmeen Sulieman (Princess Pea) Back row (l to r) Ben Ferguson (Furlough), Matt Nuernberger (Botticelli), Dan Weschler (Stained-Glass Knight), Arya Shahi (King Phillip), Curtis Gillen (Most High Head Mouse), and Alex Falberg (Lester)
Betsy Morgan (Queen Rosemary), Ryan Melia (Librarian), and Alex Falberg (Lester) Background Curtis Gillen (Most High Head Mouse) and Ben Ferguson (Furlough)
Dorcas Leung (Despereaux) and Dan Weschler (Stained-Glass Knight)
Dorcas Leung (Despereaux)
Ben Ferguson (Furlough), Dorcas Leung (Despereaux), and Yasmeen Sulieman (Merlot)
Dorcas Leung (Despereaux) with (l to r) Matt Nuernberger (Botticelli), Ben Ferguson (Furlough), Dan Weschler (Stained-Glass Knight), Betsy Morgan (Antoinette), Ryan Melia (Librarian), and Curtis Gillen (Most High Head Mouse)
Dan Weschler (Stained-Glass Knight) and Dorcas Leung (Despereaux) with Betsy Morgan (Antoinette) and Ryan Melia (Librarian)
(front) Dorcas Leung (Despereaux) and Dan Weschler (Stained-Glass Knight) with (back l to r) Curtis Gillen (Most High Head Mouse), Betsy Morgan (Antoinette), Matt Nuernberger (Botticelli), Ryan Melia (Librarian), Ben Ferguson (Furlough), and Alex Falberg (Lester)
Yasmeen Sulieman (Princess Pea)
Dorcas Leung (Despereaux) and Yasmeen Sulieman (Princess Pea)
Yasmeen Sulieman (Princess Pea) and Betsy Morgan (Miggery Sow)
Dorcas Leung (Despereaux) with Matt Nuernberger (Botticelli) and Curtis Gillen (Most High Head Mouse)
Dorcas Leung (Despereaux) with (back l to r) Ryan Melia (Librarian), Betsy Morgan (Queen Rosemary), Matt Nuernberger (Botticelli), and Curtis Gillen (Most High Head Mouse)
Dorcas Leung (Despereaux) and John Rapson (Roscuro)
Betsy Morgan (Miggery Sow)
Dorcas Leung (Despereaux) and John Rapson (Roscuro)
Ben Ferguson (Furlough), Yasmeen Sulieman (Merlot), Dorcas Leung (Despereaux), and Betsy Morgan (Antoinette)
Arya Shahi (King Phillip) and Dorcas Leung (Despereaux)