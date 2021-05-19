Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Doris Bumpus as 'Billie Holiday' in 42nd Street Moon's LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL

The production will be available to stream through May 30, 2021

May. 19, 2021  

Doris Bumpus is now starring as the legendary Billie Holiday in 42nd Street Mood's virtual production of LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL, written by Lanie Robertson.

Directed by Brandon Jackson and featuring music direction by Marcus McCauley, LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL will be available to stream through May 30, 2021 as part of 42nd Street Moon's paid virtual ticketed MoonBeams series.

Tickets and subscriptions are available now and may be purchased at 42ndstmoon.org/moonbeams.

Check out a first look at the production in the all new photos below!

Photos: First Look at Doris Bumpus as 'Billie Holiday' in 42nd Street Moon's LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL
Doris Bumpus

Photos: First Look at Doris Bumpus as 'Billie Holiday' in 42nd Street Moon's LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL
Doris Bumpus

Photos: First Look at Doris Bumpus as 'Billie Holiday' in 42nd Street Moon's LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL
Doris Bumpus

Photos: First Look at Doris Bumpus as 'Billie Holiday' in 42nd Street Moon's LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL
Doris Bumpus


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories
SFGMC Presents WIRED An All-Virtual Extravaganza Celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month Photo

SFGMC Presents WIRED An All-Virtual Extravaganza Celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month

The African-American Shakespeare Company Reschedules Streaming Of TWELFTH NIGHT; New Dates Photo

The African-American Shakespeare Company Reschedules Streaming Of TWELFTH NIGHT; New Dates TBA

BWW Interview: Candace Johnson of MUSIC TO MY EARS - HEARING ADOLPHUS HAILSTORK on MarshSt Photo

BWW Interview: Candace Johnson of MUSIC TO MY EARS - HEARING ADOLPHUS HAILSTORK on MarshStream Shares Her Passion for Art Songs by Black Composers

THE LAST FIVE YEARS to be Presented by Novato Theater Company Photo

THE LAST FIVE YEARS to be Presented by Novato Theater Company


More Hot Stories For You

  • DANIEL'S HUSBAND to be Presented by West Coast Players
  • SHREK THE MUSICAL Announced At Florida Academy Of Performing Arts
  • TampaRep Will Present EVERY BRILLIANT THING in June
  • Brian Clowdus, Accused Of Racist & Abusive Conduct As Former Head Of Serenbe Playhouse, Announces Run For Political Office In Florida