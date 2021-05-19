Photos: First Look at Doris Bumpus as 'Billie Holiday' in 42nd Street Moon's LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL

Doris Bumpus is now starring as the legendary Billie Holiday in 42nd Street Mood's virtual production of LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL, written by Lanie Robertson.

Directed by Brandon Jackson and featuring music direction by Marcus McCauley, LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL will be available to stream through May 30, 2021 as part of 42nd Street Moon's paid virtual ticketed MoonBeams series.

Tickets and subscriptions are available now and may be purchased at 42ndstmoon.org/moonbeams.

Check out a first look at the production in the all new photos below!