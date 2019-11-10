Photo Flash: First Look at Bay Area Musicals' GYPSY

Inspired by the 1957 memoirs of legendary burlesque artist Gypsy Rose Lee, GYPSY features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. Bay Area Musicals' production of GYPSY runs from November 9 - December 8, 2019 and will perform at San Francisco's Alcazar Theatre (650 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102). The press opening will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Bay Area Musicals' production of GYPSY will be directed and choreographed by Matthew McCoy (who will also serve as set and lighting designer), with music direction by Jon Gallo. The cast of GYPSY will feature Ariela Morgenstern* as "Rose," Jade Shoajaee as "Louise," Tia Konsur as "June," DC Scarpelli as "Herbie," Emma Berman as "Baby June," Chloe Fong as "Baby Louise," Jean-Paul Jones as "Tulsa," Elaine Jennings as "Tessie Tura/Miss Cratchitt," Olivia Cabera as "Mazeppa / Hollywood Blonde," Glenna Murillo as "Electra / Rose Understudy," Mark Robinson as "Uncle Jocko / Mr. Goldstone / Cigar / Herbie Understudy," Ernie Tovar as "Weber/Pastey," Amber Lee Wunderlich as "Newsboy," Dakota Colussi as "Newsboy," Kayla Yee as "Newsboy," Juan Castro as "Kansas / Ensemble," Benjamin Nguyen as "L.A. / Ensemble," Philip Leyva as "Yonkers / Ensemble," Cassie Grilley as "Agnes / Esnemble," April Deutschle as "Geraldine / Ensemble / Louise Understudy" and Veronica Ortiz as "Marjorie May / Ensemble / June Understudy."





