Photo Flash: First Look at Bay Area Musicals' GYPSY

Inspired by the 1957 memoirs of legendary burlesque artist Gypsy Rose Lee, GYPSY features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. Bay Area Musicals' production of GYPSY runs from November 9 - December 8, 2019 and will perform at San Francisco's Alcazar Theatre (650 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102). The press opening will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Bay Area Musicals' production of GYPSY will be directed and choreographed by Matthew McCoy (who will also serve as set and lighting designer), with music direction by Jon Gallo. The cast of GYPSY will feature Ariela Morgenstern* as "Rose," Jade Shoajaee as "Louise," Tia Konsur as "June," DC Scarpelli as "Herbie," Emma Berman as "Baby June," Chloe Fong as "Baby Louise," Jean-Paul Jones as "Tulsa," Elaine Jennings as "Tessie Tura/Miss Cratchitt," Olivia Cabera as "Mazeppa / Hollywood Blonde," Glenna Murillo as "Electra / Rose Understudy," Mark Robinson as "Uncle Jocko / Mr. Goldstone / Cigar / Herbie Understudy," Ernie Tovar as "Weber/Pastey," Amber Lee Wunderlich as "Newsboy," Dakota Colussi as "Newsboy," Kayla Yee as "Newsboy," Juan Castro as "Kansas / Ensemble," Benjamin Nguyen as "L.A. / Ensemble," Philip Leyva as "Yonkers / Ensemble," Cassie Grilley as "Agnes / Esnemble," April Deutschle as "Geraldine / Ensemble / Louise Understudy" and Veronica Ortiz as "Marjorie May / Ensemble / June Understudy."

Photo Credit: Ben Krantz

Emma Berman as "Baby June," Chloe Fong as "Baby Louise" and Ariela Morgenstern* as "Rose"

Emma Berman as "Baby June" and Chloe Fong as "Baby Louise"

Ariela Morgenstern* as "Rose"

Kayla Yee as "Newsboy," Dakota Colussi as "Newsboy," Ariela Morgenstern* as "Rose" holding Teddy Bear McNguyen as "Chowsie," Emma Berman as "Baby June" and Amber Lee Wunderlich as "Newsboy"

Ariela Morgenstern* as "Rose" and DC Scarpelli as "Herbie"

Kayla Yee as "Newsboy," Chloe Fong as "Baby Louise," Emma Berman as "Baby June," Amber Lee Wunderlich as "Newsboy" and Dakota Colussi as "Newsboy"

Ariela Morgenstern* as "Rose," Phillip Leyva as "Yonkers," Benjamin Nguyen as "L.A.," Juan Castro as "Kansas," Tia Konsur as "Dainty June," Mark Robinson as "Mr. Goldstone," Jean-Paul Jones as "Tulsa" and DC Scarpelli as "Herbie"

Jade Shojaee as "Louise"

Jade Shojaee as "Louise," Juan Castro as "Kansas," Benjamin Nguyen as "L.A.," Tia Konsur as "Dainty June," Jean-Paul Jones as "Tulsa," and Phillip Leyva as "Yonkers"

Jade Shojaee as "Louise" and Tia Konsur as "Dainty June"

Jean-Paul Jones as "Tulsa"

Ariela Morgenstern* as "Rose," Jade Shojaee as "Louise" and DC Scarpelli as "Herbie"

Glenna Murillo as "Electra," Olivia Cabera as "Mazeppa" and Elaine Jennings as "Tessie Tura"

Jade Shojaee as "Louise"

Jade Shojaee as "Louise"

Ariela Morgenstern* as "Rose"

Ariela Morgenstern* as "Rose" and Jade Shojaee as "Louise"



