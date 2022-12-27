PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE to be Presented at Los Altos Stage Company in January

Los Altos Stage Company will present Picasso at the Lapin Agile as the third production of its 2022-2023 season. Written by Steve Martin (yes, that Seve Martin), the production is directed by Chris Reber. The production will run for 17 performances January 27-February 19, plus a Pay-What-You-Can Preview Night on Thursday, January 26.

Tickets are on sale now for $20.00-$40.00 at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the Box Office at 650-941-0551.

Paris. 1904. Picasso and Einstein walk into a bar. Humorous, contemplative, and wholly imaginative, comedian and film-star-turned-playwright Steve Martin's play surprises and provokes. Jumping off from the notion that these two great men were close in age and in Paris at the same time, Martin leaps into a fantastical contemplation of what they might have discussed and who else might have joined them at the Lapin Agile bar.

All performances are at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos. Wednesday through Saturday performances are at 8:00 PM; Sunday performances at 3:00 PM.

Content Advisory: Most LASC Mainstage productions contain adult-themed material and are recommended for mature audiences. If you have any questions about this particular production, please call the box office for more information at 650-941-0551.

Performance Details:

Los Altos Stage Company presents

Picasso at the Lapin Agile

By Steve Martin

Performance Dates: January 27-February 19, 2023

Pay-What-You-Can Preview Night: Thursday, January 26

Directed by Chris Reber