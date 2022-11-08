Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Opera San José to Present Verdi's FALSTAFF in February 2023

Casting includes Darren Drone as Falstaff, Natalia Santaliz as Nanetta, Megan Esther Grey as Dame Quickly, Eugene Brancoveanu as Ford and more.

Nov. 08, 2022  

Opera San José will present Verdi's Falstaff. Adapted from Shakespeare's The Merry Wives of Windsor and scenes from Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2, this hilarious and beloved comedic masterpiece offers a joyful look at one of the Bard's most popular characters, the boisterous knight Sir John Falstaff, and his misadventures at the hands of four witty women.

The classic production will feature notable role debuts by some of America's leading new voices. Stage direction is by José Maria Condemi, Director of Opera and Musical Theatre at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and OSJ Music Director Joseph Marcheso conducts. Casting includes Darren Drone as Falstaff, Natalia Santaliz as Nanetta, Megan Esther Grey as Dame Quickly, Eugene Brancoveanu as Ford, Chanáe Curtis as Alice Ford, Marc Molomot as Bardolfo, and Zhengyi Bai as Dr. Caius.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHEN:

February 11-26, 2022

TICKETS:

$55-$195

INFO:

For more information or to purchase tickets, the public can visit operasj.org or call (408) 437-4450 (open Monday through Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm).

Photo Credit: Bob Shomler





