Opera San José to Present Verdi's FALSTAFF in February 2023
Casting includes Darren Drone as Falstaff, Natalia Santaliz as Nanetta, Megan Esther Grey as Dame Quickly, Eugene Brancoveanu as Ford and more.
Opera San José will present Verdi's Falstaff. Adapted from Shakespeare's The Merry Wives of Windsor and scenes from Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2, this hilarious and beloved comedic masterpiece offers a joyful look at one of the Bard's most popular characters, the boisterous knight Sir John Falstaff, and his misadventures at the hands of four witty women.
The classic production will feature notable role debuts by some of America's leading new voices. Stage direction is by José Maria Condemi, Director of Opera and Musical Theatre at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and OSJ Music Director Joseph Marcheso conducts. Casting includes Darren Drone as Falstaff, Natalia Santaliz as Nanetta, Megan Esther Grey as Dame Quickly, Eugene Brancoveanu as Ford, Chanáe Curtis as Alice Ford, Marc Molomot as Bardolfo, and Zhengyi Bai as Dr. Caius.
PERFORMANCE DETAILS:
WHEN:
February 11-26, 2022
TICKETS:
$55-$195
INFO:
For more information or to purchase tickets, the public can visit operasj.org or call (408) 437-4450 (open Monday through Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm).
Photo Credit: Bob Shomler
More Hot Stories For You
November 8, 2022
Glorious works to welcome the changing of the year with pianist Jon Nakamatsu and clarinetists Jon Manasse and (his son) Alec Manasse. Conductor Barbara Day Turner. Music by Chopin, Franz Krommer, Jessie Montgomery, Mozart, Prokofiev, George Gershwin and Michael Touchi.
World Premiere of CASHED OUT Comes to San Francisco Playhouse in January 2023
November 8, 2022
San Francisco Playhouse presents the World Premiere of Cashed Out by Native American playwright Claude Jackson, Jr.
Carole J Bufford Plays The Venetian Room This Month
November 8, 2022
Bay Area Cabaret's 2022-23 season featuring exceptional and critically acclaimed cabaret, jazz and Broadway artists, continues with multi award-winning star, Carole J. Bufford, on Sunday, November 20 at 5 p.m. in her frothy hit show, Vintage Pop!
Leap Into The Holiday Season With DEAR SAN FRANCISCO
November 7, 2022
Leap into the holiday season with the show thousands have fallen head over heels for! Starting November 22, Club Fugazi will be decking the hall and sprinkling joyful holiday touches into the critically-acclaimed intimate and immersive resident show, Dear San Francisco. Guests will also find holiday favorites appearing on the popular menu of food and beverage options.
ROE V WADE THEATER ANTHOLOGY Is Now Available On Demand Until December 1
November 7, 2022
Remote Theater, an award-winning, online theater company born at the beginning of the pandemic, has announced that THE CHOICE, an anthology of seven short plays about the rise and fall of Roe v. Wade, is now available on demand, free of charge, until December 1, 2022.