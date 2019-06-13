Oakland Symphony Announces 11th Annual Independence Eve Celebration Concert

The Oakland Symphony joins forces with the City of Richmond to present a free Independence Eve Celebration at the Craneway Pavilion at 414 Harbour Way South in Richmond on Wednesday, July 3 at 8:00pm. The festivities begin at 6:30pm and include performances by Oakland Symphony and the Oakland Symphony Youth Orchestra, wine, food, family-friendly activities, an instrument petting zoo, and post-concert fireworks over San Francisco Bay accompanied by the Oakland Symphony.

The centerpiece of the evening is a free concert by the Oakland Symphony conducted by Michael Morgan, featuring jazz, pop, and rock favorites, music from several movie favorites, patriotic fireworks accompaniment, and more.

The Craneway Pavilion, located on 25 waterfront acres, delivers spectacular views of the San Francisco skyline with floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the entire event space as well as a large outside patio, perfect for viewing the City of Richmond's fireworks display.

For more information, visit OaklandSymphony.org.





