ODC/Dance Presents New Work And Favorite Rep In Summer Sampler

ODC/Dance, San Francisco's world class contemporary dance company, presents its annual summer event, Summer Sampler, over two weekends, July 26-27 and August 2-3. This series features two different programs, and invites audiences to experience the dynamic ODC dancers up close in an exciting range of choreographic perspectives in the company's intimate Mission District theater.

This year's Summer Sampler also marks the final company performances of dancer James Gilmer, who is departing ODC/Dance at the end of this season to join Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York City.

On July 26 & 27, audiences will be treated to the unorthodox and enticing evening-length event, Up for Air (Decameron), a collaboration woven from all four ODC choreographic voices: Founder & Artistic Director Brenda Way; ODC Co-Artistic Director KT Nelson; Associate Choreographer Kimi Okada; and Resident Choreographer Kate Weare.

In a first for the company, Up for Air (Decameron) will be performed by dancers from both ODC and New York based Kate Weare company. On August 2 & 3, the company presents Way with Words, an evening of entertaining and timely works by Brenda Way. Waving Not Drowning (A Guide to Elegance), is an exploration of fashion, attitude and a wry suggestion of gender rebellion.

A collaboration with award-winning composer Pamela Z, Waving Not Drowning is an ironic consideration of manners and feminine perspective. Way's Unintended Consequences, featuring music by renowned performance artist and musician Laurie Anderson, shines a light on the current state of political affairs and our inadvertent complicity in them.

For more information about Summer Sampler, visit www.odc.dance/summersampler.





