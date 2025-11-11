New Ballet and Symphony SJ Perform SAN JOSE NUTCRACKER Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Ballet and Symphony San Jose will return for the 2025 holiday production of The San Jose Nutcracker, choreographed by New Ballet Founder and Director, Dalia Rawson.

This unique take on the classic tale of Clara and the Nutcracker is set against the backdrop of 1905 San Jose with landmarks of the era and dazzling scenic elements, including the historic San Jose Electric Light Tower and a skyline of the City in the turn-of-the last-century.

Costumes for the first act were inspired by period dolls from History San Jose's archives and the second act reflects the valley carpeted in orchard blossoms that inspired the name “The Valley of Heart's Delight” while celebrating the heritage that has made the South Bay the center of innovation it is today.

NOTE: Two versions of The San Jose Nutcracker will be presented: A full-length production and a one-act production especially for families with very young children (My Very First Nutcracker.)