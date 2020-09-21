NCTC Announces New Dates For The World Premiere Of THE LAW OF ATTRACTION

The Law of Attraction is now available for streaming October 14 - November 18, 2020.

New Conservatory Theatre Center announces new performance dates for the release of world premiere radio comedy, The Law of Attraction, now available for streaming October 14 - November 18, 2020.

Originally set to premiere on the NCTC stage as part of the 20-21 Season, this satirical spin on the self-help industry has been re-written specifically for the audio format by local sensation Patricia Milton and directed by NCTC YouthAware Program Director Nikki Meñez.

America's Self-Help Sweetheart, MJ Powers, has built her brand on creating the ultimate guide to the perfect relationship. In real life, her lover Natasha is suing over the personal details in her latest book, her career is on the brink, and it looks like her "ultimate guide" is more of a jumbled roadmap. A brand-new comedy of bad manners, The Law of Attraction explores just how miserable "perfect" really can be.

The Law of Attraction will be available for streaming October 14 - November 18, 2020. Admission is pay-what-you-wish, $0-40, with single ticket payments of $40 receiving special bonus video content with the cast, director and playwright. Tickets are available at nctcsf.org.

Playwright Patricia Milton's full-length plays have been produced by Central Works, Wily West Productions, Curan Repertory Company (New York), Theatre Esprit Asia (Denver), Paper Wing Theatre (Monterey), Lavanta Productions (Istanbul), Theatre Out (Santa Ana), Fritz Theatre (San Diego), East Mountain Center for Theatre (New Mexico), BardsTown Theatre (Louisville, KY), Hill Country Community Theatre (Texas), Emerald Theatre Company (Memphis, TN), StageQ (Madison, WI), Khaos Theatre, and Desert Rose Theatre (Palm Springs, CA). Milton has had more than one hundred productions and readings of short plays internationally, including at the San Francisco Exploratorium, PlayGround SF, Woman's Will, Women's Theatre Project, Bay Area One Acts, and City Lights Theatre.

Director Nikki Meñez (she/they) is a director, creator, and arts administrator born and raised on unceded Ohlone territory of the SF Bay Area. After making their creative home at New Conservatory Theatre Center on staff as Program Director for YouthAware Educational Theatre & Casting Associate, they are thrilled to be bringing their directing skills to NCTC's Mainstage, after assistant directing the world premiere of Yilong Liu's The Book of Mountains and Seas. Nikki has worn various creative hats at Custom Made Theater Company, Faultline Theatre, Queer Cat Productions, Epic Party Theater, and PianoFight. Featured directing credits include Let's Kill Jessica by Claire Rice (Awesome Theater), The Gay Divorce Play by Carson Becker & Nicole Jost (Queer Cat Productions), & In the Heights by Quiara Alegría Hudes & Lin-Manuel Miranda (Custom Made).

The cast of The Law of Attraction includes Chelsea Bearce (Natasha), Cary Ann Rosko (MJ), Louel Señores (Bolo), and Matt Weimer (Peter). Sound design by Kalon Thibodeaux.

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco's premier LGBTQ+ and Allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.

Supported in part by The Bernard Osher Foundation, Horizons Foundation, Grants for the Arts and the generosity of NCTC's individual donors.

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You