Montalvo Hosts Family-Friendly Festival Under the STARRY, STARRY NIGHT

Montalvo Arts Center presents Starry, Starry Night, a nighttime summer arts festival for the whole family. Activities include a telescope viewing of the Perseid Meteor showers, art making, glow-in-the-dark games, a galactic selfie station, night hiking, dancing, live performances, and a family-friendly movie on the Garden Terrace. Guests will have the option to conclude the evening by setting up their tents and camping out under stars on the Great Lawn. The next morning, overnight participants will awaken to a hot cup of coffee and a continental breakfast on the front veranda of the historic villa. Starry, Starry Night will take place at 6:30pm, Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Montalvo Park Grounds, 15400 Montalvo Rd., Saratoga. For tickets ($20 General Admission; $10 Children under 18, must be accompanied by an adult; $65 Overnight Campsite) and more information, the public may visit montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858 (Monday through Friday, 10am-4pm).

At this inspiring and interactive event, attendees will be provided telescopes to view the Perseid Meteor Shower. Astronomists on-site will share their knowledge about star names, constellations, and more while participants are free to gaze at the night skies. Other activities include creating original works of star-themed art, a guided night hike with Montalvo staff, glow-in-the-dark games of bocce or mini golf, and campfire music complete with roasted marshmallows and singing under the stars.

Additional activities include interactive hoop dance and poi instruction. Originating as a M?ori group performance art, poi refers to the name of both the object and practice, and it involves swinging tethered weights in a variety of rhythmic patterns. Poi were traditionally made of natural fiber cords with ball-shaped cores wrapped on either end, but modern adaptations use a variety of materials often with the additional practice of fire spinning. Also on site will be the Obsidian Butterfly and Sacred Fire Dance Company: specializing in fire and light shows, Obsidian Butterfly's energetic displays of colorful choreography will mesmerize the crowd and invite them to experience LED light in a magical new way.

Montalvo Summer Nights offers the community a fun and beautiful atmosphere for creative exploration: through art, music, dance, film, live performance, and more, guests can follow different paths to find their inspiration.

Montalvo Arts Center is a donor-supported nonprofit institution whose mission is to engage the public in the creative process, acting as a catalyst for exploring the arts, unleashing creativity, and advancing different cultural perspectives. Located in Silicon Valley's Saratoga Hills, Montalvo occupies 175 stunning acres and is home to the Sally and Don Lucas Artists Program (LAP), the Carriage House Concert Series, and a robust arts education program.

Photo Credit: Bahara Emami





